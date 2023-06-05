Now in its second year, Marella's Electric Sunsets cruise is back in 2019, this time with a nineties theme. The line plans to transport passengers back to the decade made famous by the Spice Girls, grunge and "Friends," with some of the best headline acts from the decade, plus a host of other themed events.
So pack your combat trousers, crop tops and chokers and prepare for this unique pop-fest at sea onboard Marella Explorer.
Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming sailing, including what to expect and and how to get onboard.
The three-night Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s sailing departs from Newcastle on September 1, 2019. As part of the sailing, Marella Explorer will cross the North Sea and call at Ijmuiden (for Amsterdam) and Zeebrugge (for Bruges), before arriving in Southampton on September 4.
Nineties favourites B'Witched, 5IVE, 911 and S Club Party are booked to perform on this year's Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s. DJ sets from Judge Jules and DJ SASH! will add to the nostalgia with some classic house music, with tribute act performances, Movies at Moonlight theme screenings and fancy dress parties also on the programme.
Passengers can expect a festival-like atmosphere -- think V Festival at sea -- with fun programming that is all about getting your fix of nineties pop culture.
Anyone who loves the music, film and fashion of the 1990s that wants to mingle with like-minded passengers on the comfort of Marella Cruises' more luxurious Marella Explorer. We love that this short itinerary also takes in two beautiful ports -- Amsterdam and Bruges -- for those looking to soak up some culture off the ship. Passengers can also shake off their nineties hangover in the comfort of the ship's gorgeous Champneys Spa.
Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s is operated by Marella Cruises. You can book directly via the line's website.