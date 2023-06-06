Editor's Picks: Top 10 European Ports

Cruise Critic's new European "Hot List" offers our opinionated take on the best of the best of Europe's most fabulous ports. What are your favorites? Tell us about the European ports you love most (whether they're Baltic, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, close to home or even somewhat farther afield -- such as the Canaries and northern Africa), and offer us some detail about what you love most...about them! Write to editor@cruisecritic.co.uk....

1. Rome

2. Barcelona

Best Small Pleasure: A plate of tapas ... strolling along the beach in the fishing village of Barceloneta ... an afternoon siesta.

Biggest Surprise: That Barcelona's most famous cathedral -- La Sagrada Familia, designed by native son Antoni Gaudi -- is still unfinished more than 75 years after his death. Most fascinating was wandering around a cathedral-in-progress (as construction workers ply their trade around you) and also climbing the 365-winding, turret-esque stairs of the bell towers for a marvelous view.

Touristy But Fabulous: Wandering along Las Ramblas, Barcelona's famed pedestrian boulevard and sipping wine at one of its numerous cafes. Also, make sure to visit Las Ramblas' Boqueria, Barcelona's fabulous food market and Museu Picasso, not just for its collection of the artist's work but also the 15th-century palace that houses them.

3. Venice

Best Small Pleasure: Tucking into a cheap -- but delicious -- plate of pasta with a local wine at one of the city's numerous trattorias (Tip: Generally, the further away from San Marco Square, the less touristy they are).

Biggest Surprise: Riding the vaporreto -- a water version of a city bus -- around the city ... exploring the nearby island of Guidecca (where the "real" locals live).

Touristy But Fabulous: San Marco Square is ... awesome! During the height of summer, try to visit early, before it gets too crowded (and wear a hat in case one of the ubiquitous pigeons, well, you know) ... riding in a gondola, at sunset, with a tenor belting out Italian arias.

4. Paris

Best Small Pleasure: Watching the world go by from a vantage point at one of Paris' innumerable sidewalk cafes.

Biggest Surprise: As big as Paris can seem, it's really just a collection of neighborhoods. With limited time to explore, pick a neighborhood and poke around its nooks, crannies, cathedrals, shops, parks and museums ... taking a Turkish bath at the Mammam in La Grande Mosquee, then finish off with a mint tea in the Moorish cafe next door.

Touristy But Fabulous: Riding to the top of Eiffel Tower, Napoleon's self-homage ... the Grand Louvre for a glimpse at the Mona Lisa (and everything else in the world's biggest art museum) ... haute chic shopping on the Avenue Montaigne (Chanel, Dior, Ungaro), Faubourg St-Honore (Gucci, Chloe, Hermes), and the Left Bank (Giorgio Armani, Yves St-Laurent and Louis Vuitton).

5. Brugge

Best Small Pleasure: Supping at a sidewalk cafe on Belgium's classic moules' frites (mussels and fries), washed down with a local beer.

Biggest Surprise: The canals! You can take a boat ride that winds in and out of some fairly off-the-beaten-track (and quite beautiful) parts of Brugge.

Touristy But Fabulous: Hanging out in any of the town's numerous squares -- people-watching, eating and drinking, and shopping for lace and chocolate.

6. St. Petersburg

Best Small Pleasure: Dining on "chicken Kiev" at the Grand Hotel's sidewalk cafe just off vibrant Nevsky Prospekt ... strolling through the park opposite St. Isaac's Cathedral.

Biggest Surprise: St. Isaac's Cathedral, a splendid mid-19th century Orthodox church with highlights that include mosaic murals, granite pillars and marble floors; its immense gold dome can be seen for miles around ... St. Petersburg's canals (you can take a boat ride a la Venice).

Touristy But Fabulous: The summer palaces -- especially Pavlovsk and Pushkin.

7. Oslo

Best Small Pleasure: The murals in City Hall that depict scenes from life in Norway along with scenes highlighting resistance activities against the Germans there during World War II.

Biggest Surprise: Oslo's got the perfect blend of art and culture, history, and lush scenery (green parks, gorgeous bays and harbors). It's an outdoor lovers' city that reminds me of America's Seattle.

Touristy But Fabulous: A short boat ride amidst the fjords (even locals occasionally deign to get onboard).

8. London

Best Small Pleasure: Lunching at "gastro" pubs like Chelsea's Cooper's Arms and Foxtrot Oscar.

Biggest Surprise: Gorgeous Kensington Park -- head for the lake (you can rent lounge chairs) and don't forget to check out the Princess Diana memorials (flowers, letters) tucked into the wrought iron gate of Kensington Palace.

Touristy But Fabulous: Riding around on the double decker buses (on the top deck!) ... riding the London Eye, the city's millennial Ferris wheel ... afternoon cream tea but not necessarily at the famed Ritz; more elegant experiences can be found at olde-British hotels like Brown's and shopping at the venerable Harrods.

9. Copenhagen

Best Small Pleasure: Kayaking through Copenhagen's canals ... lunch at a sidewalk cafe at Nyhavn beside the canal.

Biggest Surprise: Climbing the seemingly endless spiraling staircase of the historic Round Tower; you can see why Russian Czar Peter the Great actually rode his horse to the top in 1716.

Touristy But Fabulous: Tivoli Gardens is a must-see; there are rides and amusements and restaurants ranging from casual snack shacks to Michelin-starred haute cuisine. If your ship overnights in Copenhagen, go after dark when the park is lit with twinkling lights as it's quite magical ... take a guided tour of Copenhagen, via the canals, by boat.

10. Stockholm

Best Small Pleasure: Strolling along downtown's waterfront promenade.

Biggest Surprise: The Swedish Archipelago. At sunset, as ships sail from the port of Stockholm to the open ocean, they pass through (takes a couple of hours) a gorgeous, glittering string of small islands, green, lush, and largely undeveloped aside from occasional brightly painted wood homes. This view alone is worth booking a balcony cabin.

Touristy But Fabulous: A city tour from a boat...Gamla Stan, Stockholm's walled, medieval-era old town; head for Vasterlanggatan, the main drag, and explore from there.