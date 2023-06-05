Eden Drinks Menu: 11 Best Celebrity Edge Cocktails (With Prices)

When Celebrity Edge launched in 2018, it was clear the ship was innovative. One of the most impressive spots onboard is Eden, a multi-level restaurant and lounge area that's also home to unique performances and a lunchtime deli. But, the most central space in the venue is the bar.
Located just slightly left of center when you enter the lounge, Eden Bar offers a menu of 11 craft cocktails that look like something straight out of a fairytale. In keeping with the lounge's garden theme, most of the drinks taste earthy or smoky and bear names that tie in with nature, but cutting into the serenity of it all are the prices, which rival those found in some of the swankiest bars, nightclubs and hotels in major cities around the world. (And don't forget: An additional 18 percent gratuity is automatically added.)
We've sampled each of the Celebrity Edge cocktails at Eden. (It was a tough job, but somebody had to do it.) Note that although most of the drinks sound sweet, they aren't -- deception fit for Eden; if you're craving a fruity sugar rush, this isn't the bar for you. Below, we list the ingredients and discuss the cost and the presentation so you can decide whether or not it's worth the investment.
Editor's Note: Menu and pricing were accurate at the time of publication. They are subject to change without notice. Actual drink presentation may vary from what is pictured.
Taking its name from the setting of the iconic Adam and Eve saga, this drink fittingly appears first on Eden's list of alcoholic beverages. We're not going to lie: The presentation made us feel a bit like we were drinking pond water from a terrarium. The taste, however, was pleasantly bittersweet with a bit of a kick, produced by a combination of bourbon, honey syrup, lemon juice and bitters.
Based on its appearance, we were expecting something lighter and sweeter. However, we were intrigued to discover that it tastes a bit like vegetables, featuring a mixture of gin, basil soup, amontillado sherry, lime juice, blanched peas, olive oil and aquafaba (which, in lieu of egg whites, creates the foaminess on top).
Although this cocktail masquerades as the most expensive on the menu, it serves four people, which means it's actually the least expensive ($11.25 per drink). It's a solid choice for sharing during a meal at the Eden Restaurant, and it's presented in a U-shaped decanter, which makes it fun to pour. Comprising gin, sherry, Earl Grey tea, lemon juice, demerara syrup, allspice dram, tiki bitters and soda, we won't quite call it sweet, but it is a bit fruitier than most other Eden drinks.
This beverage doesn't just sound wise. It tastes wise, too, featuring a smoky finish that makes you feel like you should join Ron Burgundy in his mahogany-scented apartment full of leather-bound books. Created with rum, manzanilla, apricot liqueur, dry vermouth and dried sage, this drink is served in either a multifaceted glass or an orb-shaped glass encased by twine-like netting. The taste isn't for everyone, and it sure does leave an impression.
One of the lightest and most refreshing cocktails on the menu, Pina is also one of the least imposing, ending with a smoky finish. Including mezcal, pineapple and fennel shrub, and simple soda, we think it's one of the most easy-to-drink signature Eden beverages. It comes in a tall glass that will make you feel like you should be drinking it poolside.
This was the first drink we chose from the menu, thinking "Who doesn't like a good cup of Earl Grey tea with some lemon and simple syrup?" What we didn't factor in were the cachaca (rum) and rose water, which made this taste like anything but a regular ol' cuppa, featuring a finish that was stronger and less sweet than we anticipated.
If you like super-smoky drinks, you won't be disappointed with this one, which is made of mezcal and verdita. But let's be honest: The major draw is its presentation. The tipple is crafted in a cup that resembles a mini-cauldron, complete with dry ice that makes it smoke when you open a tiny treasure chest to expose it. Note that all the fanfare comes at a price -- the most expensive one on the menu. (Have your camera ready; it's totally Instagrammable.)
Although the name is a throwback to the original modesty patch, there's nothing bashful about this powerful mix of bourbon, fig syrup, lemon juice, beet and carrot shrub, and bitters. We know alcohol preferences are totally subjective, but for us, this was one of the strongest non-smoky menu options.
Earth -- which tastes fittingly earthy -- brings together an interesting blend of amaro, vermouth, sherry, beet and carrot shrub, and bitters. As the story goes, God only spent six days making Earth, but we sort of wish he had used the seventh to add some sweetness.
This combination of mezcal, cardamom syrup, lime juice and curacao brings a noticeable ginger-citrus flavor that will wake up your taste buds. We recommend Planter as a post-dinner, pre-Eden show drink to bring you out of your dessert-induced carb coma.
A reference to the infamous "forbidden fruit" in the story of Adam and Eve, this drink is fittingly served in a glass shaped like an apple. Consisting of vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup and apple butter, the concoction isn't as sweet as you might expect, but that doesn't mean it isn't total temptation in a glass.
[Eden Cocktails](https://images.r.cruisecritic.com/pdfs/Eden Cocktails.pdf)
Please note that this is a sample menu only and subject to change at any time.