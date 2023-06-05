Eden Drinks Menu: 11 Best Celebrity Edge Cocktails (With Prices)

When Celebrity Edge launched in 2018, it was clear the ship was innovative. One of the most impressive spots onboard is Eden, a multi-level restaurant and lounge area that's also home to unique performances and a lunchtime deli. But, the most central space in the venue is the bar.

Located just slightly left of center when you enter the lounge, Eden Bar offers a menu of 11 craft cocktails that look like something straight out of a fairytale. In keeping with the lounge's garden theme, most of the drinks taste earthy or smoky and bear names that tie in with nature, but cutting into the serenity of it all are the prices, which rival those found in some of the swankiest bars, nightclubs and hotels in major cities around the world. (And don't forget: An additional 18 percent gratuity is automatically added.)

We've sampled each of the Celebrity Edge cocktails at Eden. (It was a tough job, but somebody had to do it.) Note that although most of the drinks sound sweet, they aren't -- deception fit for Eden; if you're craving a fruity sugar rush, this isn't the bar for you. Below, we list the ingredients and discuss the cost and the presentation so you can decide whether or not it's worth the investment.

Editor's Note: Menu and pricing were accurate at the time of publication. They are subject to change without notice. Actual drink presentation may vary from what is pictured.