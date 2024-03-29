Look for Active Options on the Douro River

Cyclists learn about sand dunes and their importance to the region in Portugal during a tour from Avalon Alegria. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

River cruises are becoming more active. Avalon Waterways has been a leader in the active river cruise space for years, thanks to its Active & Discovery cruises. These cruises are specifically aimed at the fitness-minded traveler, offering many active options in port each day.

On the Douro, Avalon doesn't offer Active & Discovery cruises, but it does offer active programming, with at least one active option in each port, as well as an "adventure host" who leads fitness and wellness classes onboard.

For our short four-night preview sailing (standard cruises are seven nights), we tried out kayaking on the Douro River, hiking through a vineyard and biking along the Atlantic coastline.

Our kayaking experience put us in inflatable two-person vessels, and we spent a short time on the water and exploring an island, where we learned about its mythology. Afterward, we had a mini picnic, with snacks like sausage, cheese and cornbread. It was a fun option and we thankfully caught a break in the rain while on the water.

Our hike was really more of a walk through a vineyard (more on that below), but our bike ride was a fun, though windy, 14-kilometer trip that was hosted by biologists who talked about the local animals and plants. It was a enjoyable way to learn about the region and get a little exercise.

It's worth noting the ship has no bikes onboard for guests to just borrow; the line's other European vessels have that option. This is because the terrain along the Douro is more treacherous and meandering than along, say, the Rhine and Danube.

Other cruise lines offer active adventures on the Douro as well, including AmaWaterways, which has an excellent partnership with adventure tour operator Backroads. The two partner on Douro River cruises as well as other rivers in Europe.

Learn more about what it's like to sail on a Backroads cruise.