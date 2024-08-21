Do You Need Luxury on an Expedition Cruise? You Don’t Have To But You’ll Love It

Picture this: You’ve just jumped into a tepid mud bath on a remote, windswept island in the far north of Greenland in just your bathing suit.

Do you:

A. Want to get out and struggle to get dry and dressed and stagger back to your Zodiac, cold and muddy; or

B. Have a helpful expedition guide hand you a fluffy towel, assist you as you get dressed and then pass you a hot toddy?

Unless you are Wim Hof (the infamous ice bath evangelist), I’d suggest the latter option every time. Which is exactly what Seabourn offers on its luxury cruises to polar regions.

I have just returned from an 11-Day Iceland and Greenland expedition cruise on Seabourn Venture. Launched just two years ago, and joined by a sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit last year, Seabourn's first dedicated expedition vessel is a prime example of how luxury cruise lines are leaning heavily into expedition cruising.

For example Scenic, Silversea and Viking, have all launched dedicated expedition ships post-pandemic, all of which retain the same luxury trappings you’d expect to find on their “classic” ships.

Whereas back in the day, expedition was firmly the preserve of ex-Russian icebreakers, sleeping in dorms and eating in the crew mess, today it’s all champagne and caviar, high-end cuisine and luxury accommodations – combined with exhilarating adventures.

Here are seven reasons we think it helps to have luxury on your expedition cruise.