Do You Need Luxury on an Expedition Cruise? You Don’t Have To But You’ll Love It

Picture this: You’ve just jumped into a tepid mud bath on a remote, windswept island in the far north of Greenland in just your bathing suit.
Do you:
A. Want to get out and struggle to get dry and dressed and stagger back to your Zodiac, cold and muddy; or
B. Have a helpful expedition guide hand you a fluffy towel, assist you as you get dressed and then pass you a hot toddy?
Unless you are Wim Hof (the infamous ice bath evangelist), I’d suggest the latter option every time. Which is exactly what Seabourn offers on its luxury cruises to polar regions.
I have just returned from an 11-Day Iceland and Greenland expedition cruise on Seabourn Venture. Launched just two years ago, and joined by a sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit last year, Seabourn's first dedicated expedition vessel is a prime example of how luxury cruise lines are leaning heavily into expedition cruising.
For example Scenic, Silversea and Viking, have all launched dedicated expedition ships post-pandemic, all of which retain the same luxury trappings you’d expect to find on their “classic” ships.
Whereas back in the day, expedition was firmly the preserve of ex-Russian icebreakers, sleeping in dorms and eating in the crew mess, today it’s all champagne and caviar, high-end cuisine and luxury accommodations – combined with exhilarating adventures.
Here are seven reasons we think it helps to have luxury on your expedition cruise.
We loved the fact that Seabourn sent us a welcome email from their supplier some time before the cruise informing us they would be giving us a Helly Hansen parka, inner jacket, beanie, waterproof bag and water bottles for free. And not only that, said items would be waiting for us in our suite when we boarded.
We did quick math and the parka alone would retail at well over $200, and all of this is for us to keep, effectively saving us several hundred dollars. It also saved luggage space on the way over, though of course you are then in a dilemma of whether to take it all back with you.
Once you’ve psyched yourself up to do the Polar Plunge, a slightly crazy activity where you are attached to a harness and jump off the side of the ship into just-above-freezing waters, it’s nice to know that you can warm up straight after – which is exactly what we did.
As soon as we got back onboard, we were given our choice of warming spirits to help stave off the chill, then it was straight up to the hot tub to get our core temperature up.
Seabourn Venture has four hot tubs, which most guests who had done the plunge ended up in; plus two saunas. Attentive staff immediately delivered champagne to us to celebrate.
One of the biggest luxuries onboard Seabourn Venture (and other lux expedition ships, we hasten to add), is a Drying Room. It may seem like something small, but the ability to dry your socks, hiking boots, outerwear and swimsuits in a dedicated room after a squally Zodiac cruise, muddy hike or a polar plunge, rather than over the bath/shower/on your balcony, is an absolute God-send.
We also ended up putting towels, robes and slippers in there, to give them that toasty touch.
For me, having a tub (like a mirror that never steams over), is one of the true luxuries of cruising. And Seabourn Venture has that in every suite, including the entry-level veranda suites.
Like a hot tub or a sauna, having a tub onboard to defrost is one of the nicest things to look forward to after a day battling the elements. In fact, you appreciate that much more, the colder and more bedraggled you are.
It also helps to have a choice of high-end toiletries from Molton Brown to choose from, including bath and shower gels, shampoo, conditioner and moisturizer – essential after a day outside.
Expedition cruising is exhausting – up early, hiking, kayaking, outside wildlife watching all day, doing the Polar Plunge – then kept up till the early hours by the Cruise Director.
So the idea of just curling up in the evening in your dressing gown, catching up on the lectures and the briefing on your TV, or watching a movie, rather than dressing up for dinner is very appealing.
And Seabourn offers just that on Seabourn Venture, offering the same menu in your room as you’d get in the restaurants, at no extra cost, of course.
And come the morning, they will serve you on time, ahead of the morning announcement, with a full breakfast that has not been hanging around for pick up. Coffee is served hot from Seabourn Square, eggs are to order (runny, if you have requested it) and toast and pastries, somehow still warm.
And speaking of food, Seabourn Venture offers some of the highest quality food we have had on a ship, as well as an outstanding wine selection.
Menus change every day and feature cuisine from around the world; there is a huge selection of fresh seafood, somehow, on an 11-day voyage with no stops; and the quality of the meat, in particular the New York strip steak, was outstanding.
But then there are also comfort foods – for example, baked potato, chilli and ribs, was an inspired choice one lunchtime; and I ran out of British favorite, Marmite, and Executive Chef, Trevor Connolly, miraculously found some and waiter Billy (from the U.K.) served it to me at breakfast thereafter. And sometimes you just want an omelet at lunchtime, which was rustled up in minutes.
And a salon, which is helpful if your hair has gotten all blown about on your long hike and you need to smarten up for the Captain’s Cocktails.
And a welcome gym, which constantly assuaged our guilt after eating yet another souffle/parfait/truffle chocolates after dinner.
Most of the guests onboard this cruise were extremely well-heeled, some longtime Seabourn loyalists, others trying a cruise for the very first time. They have luxury touches in their lives, stay at high-end hotels and eat at fancy restaurants, so will expect the same degree of luxury on Seabourn Venture.
The ship delivers this luxury, and then some. Intangibles like calling you by your name after day one, or remembering your cocktail or coffee order, add to the overall feeling of luxury onboard and make guests feel welcome from the get go.
So Do you need luxury on an expedition cruise? Of course you don't have to, but we know you'll love it – and it will genuinely enhance your experience onboard, as it did ours.