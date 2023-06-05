Do Kids Need Passports for Cruises?

Times Your Child Does Need a Passport to Cruise

Cruising to/from a foreign homeport: Any time your embarkation or debarkation port is in a foreign country, all cruisers (kids and adults) need to carry valid passports. This includes Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. In most cases, passports must expire 6 months or more after the end of your trip.

One-way cruises from the U.S.: One-way cruises, whether they start and end in different U.S. cities or sail from a U.S. port to a foreign one, are excluded from WHTI exemptions, and all travelers must carry passports.

Traveling with one adult: Certain cruise lines, specifically Holland America and Princess, require any minor traveling with only one adult to carry a valid passport, even on closed-loop cruises that otherwise wouldn't require one.

Traveling on certain cruise lines: Some cruise lines -- mainly upscale small-ship lines, such as Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal Cruises -- require all passengers to carry passports, regardless of destination.

Specific itineraries: Certain ports demand that all visitors show valid passports even if they're on a closed-loop cruise that otherwise wouldn't require one. Costa Rica and ports in the French West Indies (Guadeloupe and Martinique) are among the destinations with this rule. All Panama Canal itineraries, even partial-loop cruises that sail roundtrip from a U.S. port, require adults and kids to show valid passports.

Multi-national shore excursions: Certain shore excursions require passports because you'll be crossing an international border. These include train rides on Alaska's White Pass and Yukon Railway, which cross into Canada, and some day trips from one Caribbean island to another. Kids are not exempt from these requirements.

You're from Puerto Rico: The U.S. government does not recognize birth certificates issued in Puerto Rico prior to July 1, 2010, as valid proof of citizenships for travel purposes. If your child was born in Puerto Rico prior to that date, he or she will have to carry a passport, even on closed-loop cruises.