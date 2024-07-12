The Nitty Gritty Disney Details

Little boy at Coronado Springs resort at Disney World (Photo: Aubrey Dunn)

First, in the spirit of a true experiment, let’s break down details of each trip.

Our trip to Disney World was four nights at the Disney property Coronado Springs, in the Destino Tower, which we loved. While technically a “Moderate Resort” according to Disney, it felt far more luxurious than the category suggests. We also purchased the add-on Quick Service Dining Plan – it’s the more entry level dining plan that offers grab-and-go meals in more casual settings, compared to the alternate Disney Dining Plan that offers meals with table service. We also had two days of park tickets, visiting Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Dunn family at Disney World (Photo: Disney photography)

There were 14 of us, including four kids under the age of 8 and three sets of grandparents. We went in April 2024 – spring break for our kids, and peak season at the parks. The cost of flights, lodging, two days of park tickets and the meal plan was around $7,000 for my family of four (we were able to squeeze the trip in while our 2-year-old was still free at the parks).

Dunn family on Disney Dream (Photo: Disney photographer)

Our Disney cruise was seven nights on Disney Dream, in a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, visiting five ports across Italy and Greece. There were three of us – my husband and I, and our 7-year-old daughter. We went during June 2024, which is peak season for Europe and right after school let out. The cost of the cruise and flight would have been around $11,000 for the three of us (although we were part of a media sailing, so many costs were covered).

While both of these trips were amazing, there were some definite standouts of our experience at sea. Here’s what we found.