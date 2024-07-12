Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
This was The Year of Disney for my family of four. We checked off a bucket list multigenerational trip to Disney World during spring break, followed by a Mediterranean cruise aboard Disney Dream just two months later.
We had fantastic trips both at sea and on land. The magic of Disney is alive, and I’d recommend both as excellent family trips. Our trip to Disney World was extra-special because we did it alongside our children’s grandparents – a memory that will live forever in all of our hearts.
But sometimes you have to choose. In the battle of a Disney cruise vs. Disney World, how does a cruise stack up against a land-based Disney vacation?
First, in the spirit of a true experiment, let’s break down details of each trip.
Our trip to Disney World was four nights at the Disney property Coronado Springs, in the Destino Tower, which we loved. While technically a “Moderate Resort” according to Disney, it felt far more luxurious than the category suggests. We also purchased the add-on Quick Service Dining Plan – it’s the more entry level dining plan that offers grab-and-go meals in more casual settings, compared to the alternate Disney Dining Plan that offers meals with table service. We also had two days of park tickets, visiting Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.
There were 14 of us, including four kids under the age of 8 and three sets of grandparents. We went in April 2024 – spring break for our kids, and peak season at the parks. The cost of flights, lodging, two days of park tickets and the meal plan was around $7,000 for my family of four (we were able to squeeze the trip in while our 2-year-old was still free at the parks).
Our Disney cruise was seven nights on Disney Dream, in a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, visiting five ports across Italy and Greece. There were three of us – my husband and I, and our 7-year-old daughter. We went during June 2024, which is peak season for Europe and right after school let out. The cost of the cruise and flight would have been around $11,000 for the three of us (although we were part of a media sailing, so many costs were covered).
While both of these trips were amazing, there were some definite standouts of our experience at sea. Here’s what we found.
During our trip to Disney World, the hotel and parks were bustling. Lines were long and service seemed hurried. All things considered, there was nothing hugely egregious to flag, but as guests, we just seemed to get lost in the hustle and bustle a bit.
We found the complete opposite on our Disney cruise. Nearly every single cast member (the company’s name for staff) we came into contact with was above-and-beyond hospitable. Our daughter was greeted as “princess” everywhere we went, and service was warm and welcoming throughout the ship – from our room stewardess, who greeted us every morning with a smile, and the restaurant workers who welcomed us into the buffet, to the stewards who provided towels on the pool deck and the receptionists who staffed the customer service desk.
One other perk of a Disney cruise is the line’s rotational dining. While you have the chance to dine in all three of the ship's main dining rooms over the course of your cruise, your servers travel with you -- learning your preferences and truly allowing you to get to know each other. You’re greeted by name each night, your preferred drink is waiting for you when you sit down and they even went as far as to take note of the amount of ranch dressing our daughter preferred on her salad. While our son with food allergies was not on this trip, we felt this attention to detail would have served his needs as well.
All the interaction meant we truly felt a connection with the ship’s cast members. That was probably the most unexpected part of our cruise – and one that made it feel even more magical.
Our four-night stay in Disney World had two park days and two rest days, and we were a huge group. Because of that, we made the decision to purchase the Quick Service Dining Plan, which was more casual than the other dining plan offered. We didn’t feel the need to purchase a plan that included table service meals, since we assumed we’d be rushing around and the more time we had to actually explore the parks, the better.
That decision proved to be restrictive (in the number of places we could dine, and the meal choices we had at each), and not the highest of quality. It was mainly food court-type meals which, while fine in the moment, wasn’t a standout of the trip. That said, we did book a Princess breakfast at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in EPCOT which was phenomenal and the highlight of the trip for many of the guests in our party.
On the cruise, all of our dinners felt like that Princess breakfast. The restaurants were beautiful and had fun themes and interactive elements. We were entertained from start to finish, and the menus were filled with options sure to please every palate. Options were plentiful even for kids – with a varied kids menu each night, and the option for kids to order off the adult menu if they preferred.
The quality was also more elevated than we’d experienced in Disney World’s Quick Dining venues, and the service was top-notch – some of the best we’ve experienced anywhere. Unlike Disney World, all meals were included in the cost of the cruise fare.
Even the buffet, Currents, was great – and the free, all-day ice cream at Eye Scream was the cherry on top.
Before our trip to Disney World, I had vivid memories of walking through the parks as a child and being overcome with excitement any time we’d see a character walking among us. We could quickly run over to grab a photo, autograph and hug, and then each go our separate ways to the next fun adventure.
So I was surprised when during our most recent trip to Disney World, we never really saw many characters ‘in the wild.’ We had to actually carve character experiences into our schedule, which took up prime real estate among all of the other reservations we were vying for on Genie+, while still waiting in lines. This made it difficult to engage with many characters unless you booked a character meal for an extra cost – which is what we did, and is how our kids snagged a majority of their autographs.
On Disney Dream, we were constantly running into princesses and characters cruising alongside us, and all appearances were open to the public without needing to make a reservation or wait in long lines. I don’t think we waited more than 10 minutes to meet any character – and some we walked right up to.
Our daughter met more characters in one day onboard than she did our entire four-night Disney World trip. We quickly learned that you should never leave the cabin without your autograph book, because you were always guaranteed to run into someone famous.
I was warned: maneuvering Disney World is a science. Those blog posts and TikTok reels with tips and tricks aren’t just for fun – they’re a necessity.
Between getting up early for rope drop at the parks and staying head-down in my phone to strategize our every move on Genie+, our four days in Disney World felt like a blur. Miraculously, we checked off just about every ride we wanted to do between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, but it wasn’t by chance – it took work and dedication. Frankly, it was exhausting (though maybe it gets easier with experience?). While it was worth it to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, it definitely didn’t feel like a vacation – which we knew would be the case going into it.
On the other hand, our time onboard Disney Dream felt far more like real getaway – which was a surprise to me. We had way more flexibility in our schedule, and were able to pick and choose what we wanted to do at the drop of the hat, without needing a ton of scheduling or pre-prep.
If we wanted to go to the pool, we went to the pool. If there was a kids’ club activity that caught my daughter’s eye, we brought her there. Even port days seemed more productive – we were up early, explored for the first half of the day, then returned in the afternoon to relax before dinner and a show.
We returned home feeling (dare I say) relatively refreshed – which, for anyone who has traveled with kids before, knows is highly unusual.
We were lucky enough to travel to Disney World with the grandparents, so we were able to build in a special adults-only date night dinner on one of the evenings. But the rest of our Disney World trip was very much all kids, all the time. That was exactly what we expected, and more than welcome.
But what was extra-special about our time on Disney Dream was that we had full access to the kids’ clubs. They always had something fun going on, and they were places our daughter actually asked to go. She did arts and crafts, made Space Goo with Stitch from Lilo & Stitch and once when I arrived to pick her up, she told the cast members to ask if she could stay a bit longer because she was busy meeting a Jedi.
While she was there, it proved to be the perfect time to grab some adult-only downtime -- at the adults-only pool; at the spa; on a date night at one of the two phenomenal for-fee, adults-only restaurants. We were able to enjoy quiet moments on our balcony or sneak a quick nap. Knowing she was having fun meant we could relax and enjoy some downtime too.
Don't get me wrong, we had a blast at EPCOT. Visiting all of the different ‘countries’ was very cool, and it was enjoyed by both the kids and adults in our group. From the Frozen ride in Norway, to tequila tasting for the dads in Mexico, there was plenty of fun to be had.
But there's something to be said for visiting the actual destinations on a Disney cruise. We followed the steps of the gladiators during a tour of the Colosseum in Rome, devoured traditional pizza and lemon sorbetto while strolling the picturesque streets of Capri, climbed the steps to the Parthenon and saw the site of the first modern Olympics in Athens and swam in the stunning waters of Mykonos and Chania.
The cruise was like EPCOT had come to life – all with the family-friendly magic onboard that Disney is known for.
So, in our Disney World vs. Disney Cruise Line smackdown, which came out on top? It really comes down to both your personal expectations for the trip and what you prioritize.
Our trip to Disney World was a bucket list trip for the kids, and one that we knew we wanted to check off while they were still young enough for the magic of Disney to leave them in awe. Mission accomplished. The hotel was perfect for our group, and while exhausting and action-packed from pre-sunrise to post-sunset, we were able to do everything that we wanted, and everyone left feeling like it successfully met all expectations.
On the other hand, the cruise was a chance for me and my husband to check destinations off our bucket list – and do so conveniently, with our daughter by our side. It was equally action-packed, but in a different way. We were able to explore five different European destinations, at a more manageable speed, and more the type of vacation my husband and I personally enjoy – great service, fantastic food and plenty of adventures.
In terms of what one offers over the other: Disney World obviously has the edge with the rides – you won’t be able to ride It’s A Small World or Guardians of the Galaxy onboard (though the AquaDuck water coaster that wraps around the pool deck was a trip highlight for our daughter). So if your priority is riding as many rides as you can, Disney World is the place to go for that.
A Disney cruise’s main perk over land-based parks is its itineraries, and the ability to take you from place to place. You have the ship, with the incredible shows, fantastic dining and over-the-top fun for kids – plus the destinations you visit, whether in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe or – soon – Asia. If you’re looking for more of a well-rounded escape complete with the Disney touch, a cruise would be a perfect fit.
Would we do Disney World again? Probably, when our 2-year-old and 7-year-old are a bit older and able to ride different rides and visit the other parks, though we’ll likely do things a bit differently after the lessons learned on our most recent trip.
But a Disney cruise? I’m already checking itineraries to see where we can go with them next. Same incredible onboard experience and brand new destinations to explore? You don’t have to ask me twice.