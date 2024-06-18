What Features and Attractions Does Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Offer?

Rush Out Gush Out waterpark, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is designed to be a beach day with activities for families, groups, solos and adults.

During our preview sailing, we found that the highlight, bar none, is the fabulous expanse of beach that the site has. As one of Bahamas' Out Islands, Eleuthera is known for turquoise water and powder-white sand -- and Lookout Cay has plenty of both!

Beach goers at Family Beach, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The main beach in Lookout Cay is the family beach. It's wide and long, with complimentary umbrellas and loungers.

Chairs and umbrellas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There are several bars on the boardwalk nearby, as well as showers and changing room. Umbrellas and chairs are also located closer to the facilities if you don't want to schlep down to the waters' edge.

The family beach is also in close proximity to the Rush Out Gush Out family water play area, which has two slides, water drums, fountains and more. There is also be a dedicated space for toddlers.

Junkanoo at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Central to the Lookout Cay experience is Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration -- a twice-daily show that leans into Bahamian culture and celebration. The shows we saw focused on arts and music, with local costumes and crafts. Disney characters also made an appearance in special Bahamas clothing.

Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another twice-daily show, the Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, actually takes place under a covered gaming pavilion.

For families who want private space, Mabrika Cove is located on the side of the island that faces Lookout Cay's half-mile pier. This area is reserved for 20 premium family cabanas for rent, including four double cabanas that can accommodate larger groups.

Serenity Bay cabanas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Serenity Bay is the destination's adults-only beach. although it's only separated from the rest of Lookout Cay on a food path. Serenity Bay has a dedicated dining area for food and drink. although the menu is the same as elsewhere. Six private cabanas are available to rent here.

Sebastian's Cove waterpark at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Sebastian Cove, run by Disney Cruise Line counselors and offers drop off service for kids ages 3 to 12. The space includes a splash pad inspired by "The Little Mermaid," a shaded area and dedicated dining area.

Chip and Dale character meet and greet, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Opportunities to interact with Disney characters on the island are also available, both at the Fun in the Sun Beach Bash and at scheduled times.

A short nature walk to Lighthouse Point has QR codes along the path where visitors can learn about the island's flora and fauna. Bike and snorkel rentals are also available.

Finally, Disney plans to offer shore excursions to other areas in Eleuthera too. On our sailing, these hadn't been released yet.