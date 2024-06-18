Everyone loves a beach day -- and Disney cruisers now have a new choice with the 2024 debut of a new private beach destination, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Located in the Bahamas on the island of Eleuthera, Lookout Cay is a privately developed escape designed for Disney Cruise Line guests.
We were on Disney's first sailing to Lookout Cay. Here's everything we know about the destination, which has its own pier -- a long one -- and is a stop on Disney cruise itineraries.
Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is located in the Bahamas on the island of Eleuthera, appxorimately 114 miles southeast of Castaway Cay in the Caribbean.
"With three new ships joining our fleet, we thought this would be an incredible opportunity to add another unique destination to our ports of call," said then-Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek, when the project was first announced at D23 Expo in 2019. "We looked all over the Bahamas and Caribbean for an ideal location that would enable us to create new experiences, while celebrating the culture of this amazing region."
In early 2019, Disney purchased the privately-owned Lighthouse Point and signed an agreement with the Government of The Bahamas to serve as a guide for the responsible development of the site. Disney intends to develop less than 20% of the land -- only 16% is currently built -- and has committed to sustainable construction and environmental monitoring during building and once in operation.
Disney has also donated over 190 acres of the property to the local government., Access to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is also be allowed for local residents, both when ships are in port and during special Community Days. (No need to worry about overcrowding, though -- Lookout Cay is about 45 minutes from the main population centers of Eleuthera).
Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is designed to be a beach day with activities for families, groups, solos and adults.
During our preview sailing, we found that the highlight, bar none, is the fabulous expanse of beach that the site has. As one of Bahamas' Out Islands, Eleuthera is known for turquoise water and powder-white sand -- and Lookout Cay has plenty of both!
The main beach in Lookout Cay is the family beach. It's wide and long, with complimentary umbrellas and loungers.
There are several bars on the boardwalk nearby, as well as showers and changing room. Umbrellas and chairs are also located closer to the facilities if you don't want to schlep down to the waters' edge.
The family beach is also in close proximity to the Rush Out Gush Out family water play area, which has two slides, water drums, fountains and more. There is also be a dedicated space for toddlers.
Central to the Lookout Cay experience is Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration -- a twice-daily show that leans into Bahamian culture and celebration. The shows we saw focused on arts and music, with local costumes and crafts. Disney characters also made an appearance in special Bahamas clothing.
Another twice-daily show, the Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, actually takes place under a covered gaming pavilion.
For families who want private space, Mabrika Cove is located on the side of the island that faces Lookout Cay's half-mile pier. This area is reserved for 20 premium family cabanas for rent, including four double cabanas that can accommodate larger groups.
Serenity Bay is the destination's adults-only beach. although it's only separated from the rest of Lookout Cay on a food path. Serenity Bay has a dedicated dining area for food and drink. although the menu is the same as elsewhere. Six private cabanas are available to rent here.
Sebastian Cove, run by Disney Cruise Line counselors and offers drop off service for kids ages 3 to 12. The space includes a splash pad inspired by "The Little Mermaid," a shaded area and dedicated dining area.
Opportunities to interact with Disney characters on the island are also available, both at the Fun in the Sun Beach Bash and at scheduled times.
A short nature walk to Lighthouse Point has QR codes along the path where visitors can learn about the island's flora and fauna. Bike and snorkel rentals are also available.
Finally, Disney plans to offer shore excursions to other areas in Eleuthera too. On our sailing, these hadn't been released yet.
Eleuthera Island is part of the "Out Islands" of the Bahamas, and are known for turquoise water and white sand beaches. Princess Cruises has its private beach area, Princess Cays, on one end of Eleuthera, and other Carnival Corporation cruise lines often stop there.
Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a separate itinerary stop for Disney. The destination has its own pier, an open-trestle design that eliminates the need for dredging as part of the line’s sustainability efforts. Right now, the line has golf carts that can be reserved at Guest Services for people with accessibility issues; there are no plans to add a tram for the half-mile walk.
Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point had its first visitors in June 2024, when Disney Magic, the line's oldest ship, stopped there. It is now appearing as a regular port of call on Disney's Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral.
In 2024, Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will join Disney Magic making stops at Lookout Cay. In 2025, Disney Wish will stop occasionally.
Disney calls Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point a "complement" to Castaway Cay, which is located near another Bahamian Out Island, Great Abaco Island.
The focus of the two islands are very different, however. Castaway Cay is based on a fictional story about "castaways" on a deserted island. While Lookout Cay is about showcasing the very real culture of The Bahamas, as well as nature.
Castaway Cay has a surrounded cove for swimming and snorkeling, whereas Lookout Cay is more of a long beach. Both locations have gorgeous sand and water,. We've been to both Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay on perfect beach days and both have that postcard-pretty vibe that will make everyone on your social feed jealous. It's a draw here.
Lookout Cay is more spread out than Castaway Cay. Not only do you have the longer pier to walk, there's a 15-minute tram ride to get to the main beach. So it's really difficult to go back and forth to the ship during the day, unless you have a private cabana at Mabrika Cove (and if you've ponied up for that, why would you go back?)
In terms of food, both locations serve a complimentary BBQ. Lookout Cay has added a few Bahamian specialties such as rice bowls to the menu of burgers, hot dogs, chicken and ribs. But the island was combating a fly problem on our visit, making Castaway Cay more appetizing. Castaway Cay also has water stations that are closer to the beach than they are at Lookout Cay.
Activities-wise, the Junkanoo show is a huge plus for Lookout Cay. We also loved that Lookout Cay had themed craft activities for kids out of the sun.
Castaway Cay has its beloved 5K run (although Disney tells us that Lookout Cay will have one too, at some point). It's too soon to tell whether the excursions and activities at Lookout Cay will surpass those at Castaway.
If you're judging both islands on their cabana experience, Lookout Cay has the edge, for sheer number and newness. We didn't love, though, that the Mabrika Cove beach was so far away from the main Lookout Cay area. If you book a cabana here, it's highly unlikely you'll go see the Junkanoo show or take part in other activities.
Both destinations have specially designed merchandise for shoppers and Disney enthusiasts. The merch at Lookout Cay was specifically made for Disney by local designers on Eleuthera, and it will be hard for you to leave without wanting to pick up something special.
In terms of adult areas, it's a bit of a tie. While we love that the Serenity Bay area at Castaway Cay is further away from kids, the cabanas there don't come with their own beach. So if you're looking for a private splurge, the adults-only cabanas Lookout Cay are the nicer option. However, if you just want a lounger and a place to drink without kids peering over your shoulder, Castaway Cay is better.