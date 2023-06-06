Disney Cruise Line Alcohol Policy

Here's an easy-reference guide to Disney Cruise Line's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Disney cruises?

The drinking age on all of Disney Cruise Line's ships is 21. On itineraries operating round trip from European countries with lower legal drinking ages, parents or guardians of 18- to 20-year-olds may sign an alcohol waiver allowing them to drink when accompanied by the parent/guardian.

Can I bring booze onboard a Disney cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers (21 years of age and older) may bring onboard two bottles of unopened wine or Champagne (no larger than 750 ml) or six beers (no larger than 12 ounces) on embarkation day. The alcohol must be hand-carried in a day bag and/or carry-on luggage. Any alcohol brought on in excess of that amount or that's found in checked luggage will be taken and stored until the end of the sailing.

A $25 corkage fee per wine or Champagne bottle is charged for consumption in the dining rooms. Passengers may not bring their personal beverages into any lounge or other public area.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Alcohol may be brought on in ports of call in the same allocation as embarkation day; corkage fees apply and excess amounts will be stored to return to the passenger at the end of the voyage.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcohol purchased at the duty-free shop onboard is held until the end the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Disney cruises?

The captain's reception, which is open to all passengers on formal nights (seven-night cruises and longer), provides complimentary drinks.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

With sports bars (like Pub 687 on Disney Dream) and Irish- and British-styled pubs (including O'Gills Pub on Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy), piano bars (like Keys on Disney Magic and Cadillac on Disney Wonder) and Champagne bars (try Pink on Disney Dream), there are plenty of options onboard to relax with a glass in hand.

