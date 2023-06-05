3. Access to Disney Concierge Lounge and Private Sun Deck On All Disney Cruises

The quiet Concierge Lounge and a secluded private sun deck is available to guests in Concierge-level rooms and suites on every ship in Disney's fleet.

You'll find the lounge nestled between the suites on Deck 12 aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. On Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, it’s perched within the forward funnel for scenic views. On Disney Wish, the Concierge Lounge is more than triple the size of any others in the fleet. It's located at the very front of the ship, for unobstructed vistas, and comes complete with a full bar.

Disney’s Concierge Lounge is a prime spot to enjoy a cocktail or simply relax with free food and beverage presentations. It’s also home to the concierge service team, who can make any additional reservations or book services like nursery care, in-suite dining and special celebrations.

Meanwhile, the private outdoor sundeck provides guests with cozy lounge chairs, free sunscreen, chilled face cloths and a dedicated concierge pool deck host. On Disney Wish, this private deck also includes two whirlpools and a wading pool.