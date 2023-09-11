What Onboard Features Can Future Disney Cruise Guests Expect?

Little more is known about the ship’s design including its interiors, but we do know it will be powered by green methanol, one of the lowest-emission fuels on the market. And a press release did state that "certain" features would be reimagined under the leadership of Walt Disney Imagineering, the parent company’s department in charge of creative development.

While the language of "certain" leads us to believe any redesign will be comparatively superficial, the project timeline indicates plans may in fact be more extensive. With a target launch of of 2025, a lot of time is available to make expansive modifications. These may include substantial alterations to the ship’s cabins if they are to sport the same family-friendly configurations Disney is known for, namely split bathrooms with a tub/shower and sink in one compartment and a toilet and sink in the other.

The cruise line has also revealed that Disney Adventure will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the entertainment, dining and guest service features found throughout Disney Cruise Line's fleet.

Questions also remain regarding implementation of the line’s rotational dining concept, what will replace the existing casino space, likely an expansion of the Disney’s renowned kids' facilities, and much more. Global Dream was originally ready to install a theme park on deck encompassing waterslides as well as a roller coaster, not unlike the one on Carnival Cruise Line’s latest ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, but longer. Which of those elements will be “Disney-fied” or replaced remains to be seen.