The Kimberley Features Some of the World’s most Impressive and Ancient Rock Art

Coral Discoverer

Curious, worldly travellers are lured to the Kimberley for its far-flung islands, cultural treasures, its raw wilderness and the breathtaking natural features of its land and seascapes.

Twice daily mammoth ten metre tides recede as over 300 sq km of Montgomery Reef (Yowjab) rises from the sea in a turbulent tumult of cascading water. The tumultuous movement of water attracts a plethora of wildlife and birdlife. Common sights are the white plumage of a stalking eastern reef egret standing stark against the drying reef. In the swirling channels of water, turtles pop their heads up momentarily and sharks cruise the shallows looking for easy prey. But it is the human stories, many of which lay concealed amidst an ancient landscape millions of years in the making which create lasting memories from a Kimberley expedition.

At Raft Point (Ngumbree) one of the Kimberely’s most impressive rock art galleries guards the entrance to the vast expanse of Doubtful Bay. The bay is the traditional country of the Worrora people who follow the Wandjina as their law-maker, creator and spiritual guide. Wandjinia art often depicts halos around human heads with large eyes and the absence of a mouth. At just 4,000 years old these works are positively youthful by Australian rock art standards.

Gwion Gwion art (once known as Bradshaws) on the other hand are significantly older. These artworks have confounded historians ever since pastoralist Joseph Bradshaw laid eyes on them during an exploratory expedition in 1891. Gwion Gwion art is most unusual with a graceful beauty hinting at considerable creative ability and skill of their maker. The style is easily recognised by fine, elegant human figurines adorned with tassels and ornaments.

An estimated 100,000 Kimberley art sites are spread over approximately 50,000 sq km. Ranging between 5,000 and 50,000 + years old, it’s thought they may hold the key to Australia’s earliest history. In 2021 the University of Melbourne radiocarbon-dated a two metre-long painting of a kangaroo as Australia’s oldest intact rock painting at around 17,500 years old.