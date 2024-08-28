Discover the Pura Vida With a Cruise to Costa Rica

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Sponsored by Costa Rica
With lush, volcanic landscapes ripe for adventure, tropical rainforests rich in wildlife, and vibrant cities alive with indigenous and Latin culture, Costa Rica is the perfect destination for cruise visitors to share in the locals’ mantra of passion and positivity, or Pura Vida.
Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, abundant biodiversity, dreamy climate and dazzling beaches, it’s no surprise Costa Rica is one of the hottest cruise destinations in the world today, offering an exciting addition to sailing itineraries of the Caribbean Sea and Panama Canal, and ensuring its growth in popularity aligns with the responsible tourism goals the country holds dear.
Quepos, Costa Rica (Photo: Andres Granados Duran/Shutterstock)
Port: Limón
Location: Caribbean Coast
Costa Rica’s main cruise port on the Caribbean Sea, Limón is the gateway to rainforest zip-lining adventures, chocolate and coffee plantation tours, the beautiful beaches of Cahuita National Park and wildlife watching in Tortuguero National Park.
Facilities: With a fully equipped cruise terminal, customs services, and passenger amenities including taxis, tour desks and a large souvenir market selling local arts and crafts, it’s just a five-minute stroll from the ship to downtown Limón or the tranquil Balvanero Vargas Park.
Capacity: The port’s dedicated cruise pier simultaneously welcomes several mid-sized to large vessels, including Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas and P&O Cruises’ Aurora.
Port: Puntarenas
Location: Pacific Coast
The Malecón, a pedestrian waterfront boulevard lined with local restaurants and boutiques, greets guests disembarking at Costa Rica’s Pacific port of Puntarenas in the Gulf of Nicoya. Lying 60 miles west of the dynamic capital, San José, visitors can join a tour to visit the city, explore Monteverde Cloud Forest, or take a boat to Isla San Lucas.
Facilities: This modern cruise terminal offers customs services and passenger amenities including WiFi, shops and a craft market on the black-sand beach.
Capacity: Puntarenas has a long pier with room for several mid-sized to large cruise ships. Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess and Celebrity Summit are both visitors.
Port: Caldera
Location: Pacific Coast
Costa Rica’s largest port lies on the Gulf of Nicoya, around 10 miles to the southeast of Puntarenas, and is perfectly positioned for visitors to enjoy excursions to many of the country’s top attractions, including the capital, San José, Carara National Park and Poás Volcano National Park.
Facilities: Caldera’s cruise terminal has tour desks, local shops, taxis and a shuttle bus to take passengers to the town of Puntarenas, where they can explore the sights of downtown, the market and the beach.
Capacity: This popular port is well-equipped to host mid-sized and large cruise ships, including Viking Neptune, Seabourn Quest, Crystal Serenity and Holland America’s MS Eurodam.
Port: Golfito
Location: Southern Pacific Coast
Known for its beautiful surf beaches such as Pavones, Golfito lies on a bay in southern Costa Rica’s Golfo Dulce, which is a popular region to spot dolphins, orcas and humpback whales. It’s a hub for adventure, too, with hiking in the forests of the Osa Peninsula, diving and snorkeling around Caño Island, and wildlife watching in Corcovado National Park.
Facilities: One of Costa Rica’s smaller ports, Golfito is a beautiful and relaxed place to disembark, offering basic visitor facilities.
Capacity: The former banana port of Golfito is now a popular stop for small to mid-sized cruise vessels, such as ships from Windstar Cruises and Star Clippers.
Port: Quepos
Location: Central Pacific Coast
This sheltered port takes its name from the indigenous Quepoa Indians who originally inhabited the region. Today, Quepos offers a fantastic opportunity for cruise passengers to immerse themselves in traditional Costa Rican life in this friendly port town, with its local shops, restaurants and galleries. Nearby, Manuel Antonio National Park offers excellent wildlife watching and stunning beaches, too.
Facilities: Quepos is one of the country’s smaller ports with basic facilities. Visiting ships remain anchored offshore, with tenders transporting cruise guests across to the marina.
Capacity: Quepos is designed to host small to mid-sized cruise ships, with Windstar Cruises and Star Clippers both docking here, along with Ponant’s Le Champlain.
San Juanillo, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (Photo: Costa Rica Tourist Board)
Port: Playas del Coco
Location: Central Pacific Coast
One of Costa Rica’s oldest beach towns, Playas del Coco – or Coco Beach – in Guanacaste is an exciting place to come ashore, with plenty of shops, restaurants and bars around the traditional central plaza. Meanwhile, water lovers can enjoy kayaking, diving and snorkeling, or floating on a raft along the Corobici River.
Facilities: Playas del Coco is a small, intimate port with basic visitor facilities. Cruise vessels must remain anchored and tenders are used to carry guests ashore for an adventurous wet beach landing.
Capacity: The port of Playas del Coco welcomes small to mid-sized ships, including Windstar Cruises’ fleet, including Wind Star.
With two long stretches of coastline to the east and west, cruise ports are hugely important to Costa Rica’s tourism industry. International tourist arrivals by sea are returning to pre-pandemic levels, and Costa Rica welcomed 298,855 international cruise passengers to its tropical shores between August 2023 and July 2024.
The country has been investing heavily in transport infrastructure, improving ports, highways, train routes and airports, and modernizing cruise terminal facilities to welcome overseas guests and allow easier access to the country’s beautiful cities, beaches and natural wonders. And with sustainability high on the country’s agenda, care has been taken to ensure Costa Rica’s precious ecosystems survive and thrive in the process.
While most of Costa Rica’s cruise visitors arrive from the USA and Canada, recent years have seen more passengers visiting from Europe and other parts of the world. The majority are between 50 to 70 years of age, and include affluent retirees and adventurous travelers, who come to enjoy the country’s fantastic food, fascinating indigenous culture, wonderful wildlife, sun-drenched sands, wellness offerings and impressive historic landmarks.
From the country’s well-positioned cruise terminals on its Caribbean and Pacific coasts, visitors can easily access a range of eco-tourism, adventure, cultural and culinary experiences, before heading back to port.
Majestic Waterfall in the Rainforest Jungle of Costa Rica (Photo: Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock)
Explore Natural Attractions
This lush, environmentally-focused destination is a mecca for nature and wildlife lovers, with 29 national parks and 19 refuges, including Tortuguero, with its canals, lagoons and leatherback turtle nesting sites; Cahuita and Manuel Antonio with their beautiful rainforests, beaches and coral reefs; Corcovado, which has 367 species of birds and 140 mammal species including Costa Rica’s famous sloths, tapirs and jaguars; and Monteverde Cloud Forest, which supports six species of wild cats including jaguars, pumas, oncillas, ocelots, margays, and jaguarundis. For those in search of some well-earned R&R, the country’s natural hot springs offer soothing, rainforest retreats.
Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica (Photo: Costa Rica)
Head Ashore For Adventure
With soaring volcanic peaks, dense rainforests, rumbling rivers and reefs teeming with tropical fish, Costa Rica was made for adventure, and there are plenty of active port excursions to choose from, wherever you step ashore. If zip lining is high on your wish list, sign up to fly through the forest canopy in Monteverde or at La Fortuna, which offers breathtaking views of Arenal Volcano. Experience the thrill of whitewater rafting on the stunning Pacuare or Sarapiquí rivers, head to the country’s vibrant surf towns of Jacó, Santa Teresa or Playa Bonita to catch a wave, or snorkel or dive the country’s offshore islands for up-close encounters with seahorses, turtles and manta rays.
Uncover Local Culture
While it’s tempting to laze the day away on Costa Rica’s dreamy beaches, don’t miss the opportunity to dive a little deeper and learn about the country’s indigenous and colonial history, discover its dynamic arts scene, and immerse yourself in the local culture. The capital, San José, showcases Costa Rica’s rich past in the National Museum, while visitors can enjoy local food, arts and crafts in the city’s Central Market. And around the island, cruise passengers can join community walking tours, try local cookery classes, visit coffee plantations and local markets, and uncover the secrets of longevity in the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world’s five ‘Blue Zones’, where locals live unusually long lives.
Hanging Bridge in Selvatura Park, Puntarenas, Costa Rica (Photo: Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock)
With a vast and diverse range of tours, activities and attractions to suit every cruise passenger’s interests and needs, Costa Rica’s future as a premier cruise destination is bright, and the growth in arrivals by sea is a trend that looks set to continue, as improvements to ports and tourism infrastructure gather pace to welcome larger vessels. Costa Rica features on itineraries of major cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Norwegian, and the country’s cruise market is projected to grow by 7% between 2024 and 2029, resulting in a market volume of US$14.98m in 2029.
With many of us now seeking out more responsible ways to travel, Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainability makes it an in-demand destination for conscious consumers, with eco-friendly practices and sustainable travel solutions at the heart of the country’s cruise tourism development.
Three-toed sloth (Photo: Harry Collins Photography/Shutterstock.com)
Costa Rica proudly shelters approximately 6.5 percent of the known biodiversity on the planet and has become a global leader in sustainable tourism practices, generating an astonishing 99% of its electricity from renewables, reflecting its strong commitment to environmental stewardship. Over one quarter of the country’s land is protected within lush national parks and reserves, while 27% of its seas lies within marine protected areas, which a myriad of ocean-dwelling animals call home.
The country works with cruise lines and tour operators to minimise impacts on these precious ecosystems, and champions cultural exchange and ethical tourism initiatives to benefit local communities.
With plenty of direct flights to Costa Rica from cities across the United States and Europe, many cruise passengers choose to spend some extra time getting to know the destination before – or after – hopping on their ship, exploring its vibrant towns, soaking up the diverse culture, exploring its national parks or relaxing on one of its 600 spectacular sandy beaches.
Excellent international connectivity also enables expedition and luxury cruise lines, such as Silversea Expeditions, AE Expeditions, HX, Ponant and Star Clippers to position their ships in the region and establish their home ports at popular hubs including Puntarenas and Caldera.
For travelers seeking an exciting cruise destination with a broad range of unique tours and activities, Costa Rica is hard to beat. With its endless natural attractions, vibrant cultural experiences, wellness offerings and opportunities for action-packed adventures, passengers will find plenty to enjoy, whether exploring for a day or a longer stay.
As its connectivity, modern ports and tourism infrastructure continue to expand and improve, accessing the country’s gems will be even more of a breeze, and Costa Rica’s commitment to protecting its natural resources and supporting local communities will mean those feel-good Pura Vida vibes will stay with you long after you arrive home.