Discover the Pura Vida With a Cruise to Costa Rica

Explore Costa Rica’s Cruise Ports

Quepos, Costa Rica (Photo: Andres Granados Duran/Shutterstock)

Port: Limón

Location: Caribbean Coast

Costa Rica’s main cruise port on the Caribbean Sea, Limón is the gateway to rainforest zip-lining adventures, chocolate and coffee plantation tours, the beautiful beaches of Cahuita National Park and wildlife watching in Tortuguero National Park.

Facilities: With a fully equipped cruise terminal, customs services, and passenger amenities including taxis, tour desks and a large souvenir market selling local arts and crafts, it’s just a five-minute stroll from the ship to downtown Limón or the tranquil Balvanero Vargas Park.

Capacity: The port’s dedicated cruise pier simultaneously welcomes several mid-sized to large vessels, including Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas and P&O Cruises’ Aurora.

Port: Puntarenas

Location: Pacific Coast

The Malecón, a pedestrian waterfront boulevard lined with local restaurants and boutiques, greets guests disembarking at Costa Rica’s Pacific port of Puntarenas in the Gulf of Nicoya. Lying 60 miles west of the dynamic capital, San José, visitors can join a tour to visit the city, explore Monteverde Cloud Forest, or take a boat to Isla San Lucas.

Facilities: This modern cruise terminal offers customs services and passenger amenities including WiFi, shops and a craft market on the black-sand beach.

Capacity: Puntarenas has a long pier with room for several mid-sized to large cruise ships. Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess and Celebrity Summit are both visitors.

Port: Caldera

Location: Pacific Coast

Costa Rica’s largest port lies on the Gulf of Nicoya, around 10 miles to the southeast of Puntarenas, and is perfectly positioned for visitors to enjoy excursions to many of the country’s top attractions, including the capital, San José, Carara National Park and Poás Volcano National Park.

Facilities: Caldera’s cruise terminal has tour desks, local shops, taxis and a shuttle bus to take passengers to the town of Puntarenas, where they can explore the sights of downtown, the market and the beach.

Capacity: This popular port is well-equipped to host mid-sized and large cruise ships, including Viking Neptune, Seabourn Quest, Crystal Serenity and Holland America’s MS Eurodam.

Port: Golfito

Location: Southern Pacific Coast

Known for its beautiful surf beaches such as Pavones, Golfito lies on a bay in southern Costa Rica’s Golfo Dulce, which is a popular region to spot dolphins, orcas and humpback whales. It’s a hub for adventure, too, with hiking in the forests of the Osa Peninsula, diving and snorkeling around Caño Island, and wildlife watching in Corcovado National Park.

Facilities: One of Costa Rica’s smaller ports, Golfito is a beautiful and relaxed place to disembark, offering basic visitor facilities.

Capacity: The former banana port of Golfito is now a popular stop for small to mid-sized cruise vessels, such as ships from Windstar Cruises and Star Clippers.

Port: Quepos

Location: Central Pacific Coast

This sheltered port takes its name from the indigenous Quepoa Indians who originally inhabited the region. Today, Quepos offers a fantastic opportunity for cruise passengers to immerse themselves in traditional Costa Rican life in this friendly port town, with its local shops, restaurants and galleries. Nearby, Manuel Antonio National Park offers excellent wildlife watching and stunning beaches, too.

Facilities: Quepos is one of the country’s smaller ports with basic facilities. Visiting ships remain anchored offshore, with tenders transporting cruise guests across to the marina.

Capacity: Quepos is designed to host small to mid-sized cruise ships, with Windstar Cruises and Star Clippers both docking here, along with Ponant’s Le Champlain.

San Juanillo, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (Photo: Costa Rica Tourist Board)

Port: Playas del Coco

Location: Central Pacific Coast

One of Costa Rica’s oldest beach towns, Playas del Coco – or Coco Beach – in Guanacaste is an exciting place to come ashore, with plenty of shops, restaurants and bars around the traditional central plaza. Meanwhile, water lovers can enjoy kayaking, diving and snorkeling, or floating on a raft along the Corobici River.

Facilities: Playas del Coco is a small, intimate port with basic visitor facilities. Cruise vessels must remain anchored and tenders are used to carry guests ashore for an adventurous wet beach landing.

Capacity: The port of Playas del Coco welcomes small to mid-sized ships, including Windstar Cruises’ fleet, including Wind Star.