Discover Europe The Viking Way

Amid the thousands of ways to explore Europe, there is one cruise line that is differentiated by its meaningful experiences onboard and ashore. With the greatest number of ships in this region, Viking excels in its homeland of Scandinavia, the diversity of the Mediterranean and the many peaceful rivers across this captivating continent.
The company has carved a distinctive niche as 'The Thinking Person's Cruise,' noted for its esteemed lecturers and guides offering deeper insight and personal enrichment. Art, architecture, music and the natural world are interpreted by professors, historians and local experts, as well as fascinating speakers such as astronauts and diplomats.
The journey is not just about getting there; it's about exploration, the knowledge gained from a shared human experience, from touching history and culture, countryside and cuisine. At iconic landmarks, guests hear stories passed down through generations from local guides and discover sights not found in a guidebook. Local Life, Working World and Privileged Access excursions focus on learning, from making pasta in a Tuscan castle to meeting the indigenous Sami people of Norway, or enjoying a private concert in Vienna.
Whether you choose to travel on Viking’s award-winning ocean or river ships, you will experience the same level of Nordic-inspired comfort and the highest levels of service. Their elegant vessels are built to enhance the destination, not to be the destination.
Viking takes you closer to the heart of each location, docking where larger ships cannot. With direct access into most ports and without thousands of passengers to disembark, more time is provided to explore on land.
The ocean fleet comprises 12 sister ships for up to 930 guests, classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships". Serene, light-filled spaces -- such as the library, pool with retractable dome, Explorer’s Lounge and Aquavit Terrace -- are designed to connect you to your destination. All-veranda staterooms and suites feature understated elegance and streamlined Scandinavian design.
The river fleet of more than 80 ships, each carrying fewer than 200 guests, dominate these waterways. Accommodation is in spacious cabins with full-size verandas and some of the largest suites on Europe’s rivers, with superior levels of comfort and the most al fresco dining.
"Viking has built a reputation on its river and ocean cruise ships for considering every detail," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic’s Editor in Chief.
The onboard enrichment program goes beyond lectures and TED Talks. Cooking classes and tastings with sommeliers complement Viking's wide range of dining venues.
On the ocean ships, guests can choose between regional cuisine served in The Restaurant, using locally sourced ingredients; a multi-course tasting menu in The Chef's Table; Manfredi's premium Italian cuisine; Mamsen's, specialising in Norwegian delicacies; afternoon tea in the Wintergarden; burgers and salads at the Pool Grill; international dishes in the World Cafe and its outdoor Aquavit Terrace; an onboard cooking school called The Kitchen Table; and 24-hour room service.
All options are included in the fare, and select beers, wines and soft drinks are complimentary at lunch and dinner. To upgrade to a wider choice of beverages, Viking's drink package is one of the most affordable, around half the price (or less) compared to most other cruise lines.
River vessels have The Restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views, a lounge and bar, and the indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, so you feel like you're dining in your destination. Beer, wine and soft drinks are also complimentary at lunch and dinner.
The 15-day Grand European Tour is operated in both directions between Budapest and Amsterdam. As the most popular river cruise route in Europe, Viking’s version covers 14 ports in Hungary, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands.
Along the Danube, Main and Rhine rivers are spectacular vistas of 900-year-old castles, cathedrals, windmills, vineyards and medieval villages. The most scenic sailing is through the Middle Rhine and the Wachau Valley, both UNESCO sites, and docking near the riverside Hungarian Parliament Building, dramatically lit up at night.
Among other highlights explored on daily guided tours are cobblestoned Old Towns, museums, galleries, and superb architecture from the Vienna State Opera to Melk’s Benedictine abbey.
This ultimate itinerary is offered by six of the line’s elegant longships, renowned for their cool Scandinavian aesthetic and attentive service.
An ocean cruise with a difference, touching two continents, the 16-day Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean itinerary sails conveniently roundtrip from Barcelona. Launched last year, this fresh take on a Med cruise traces the routes of ancient mariners through southern Europe and North Africa. Calls include Marseille, Corsica, the UNESCO City of Valletta (overnight), Tunis, Algiers, Casablanca, Seville and Granada, in Andalusian Málaga.
Lovers of culture will revel in the opportunity to experience these Spanish, French, Italian, Maltese, Tunisian, Algerian and Moroccan ports, with two relaxing sea days to enjoy the onboard amenities of Viking Saturn and the new Viking Vela. “When we launched this itinerary in April 2023, its popularity quickly exceeded our wildest expectations, becoming one of Viking’s fastest-ever-selling itineraries,” said Michelle Black, Managing Director Viking Australia & New Zealand.
When it comes to Nordic destinations, Viking is the uncontested leader in its home countries. Three ships – Viking Venus, Viking Neptune and Viking Sky – offer the 15-day Viking Homelands ocean cruise from Stockholm to Bergen (or vice versa), exploring these legendary waters in unhurried style.
Guests will discover more of Scandinavia during overnight stays in Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen, visits to the iconic cities of Berlin and Copenhagen, and scenic sailing through the breathtaking Norwegian fjords as well as the thrilling 3,000-island archipelago along the Swedish coast. For charm on a smaller scale, the Danish ports of Ålborg and Bornholm, and Gdańsk, Poland, are an added delight.
Exclusive to Viking, Munch Moments is hosted in Oslo’s Munch Museum, dedicated to the life and works of the renowned Norwegian artist. This cultural appreciation is reflected on board the vessels, which display an impressive collection of paintings by Edvard Munch, outfits once worn by Vikings, and reproductions of the Bayeux Tapestry, which charts the AD1066 invasion of England by the Vikings' Norman descendants.
Viking never stops innovating. The next two years see the introduction of several new ships, new ocean and river itineraries, and new world and longitudinal cruises.
Next year, the slightly larger 998-guest Viking Vela will debut in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, starting with a series of winter cruises. On the rivers, a new Viking Longship sets sail on the Seine in 2025. Viking Tonle will become the line's second ship on the Mekong, and Viking Sobek is slated to join the Egyptian fleet on the Nile, following Viking Hathor in 2024.
'Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada' is an exciting new 15-day itinerary commencing in June this year. Closer to home, Viking will introduce a 32-day ‘Grand Australia Circumnavigation’ itinerary in 2025, as well as a world voyage to 37 countries across six continents.
Alternate versions of its Longitudinal World Cruises and new adventures in the Arctic are also scheduled. From July 2025, the new Viking Octantis will offer three expeditions in the Polar North, Canada and Greenland, while an epic 87-day voyage 'From the Arctic to Antarctica' is scheduled to depart late 2025.
As much as Viking offers, the cruise line is also defined by what it does not offer. There are no kids, no casinos, no smoking, no butlers or formal nights. With no sales pressure, there are no charges for speciality dining, Wi-Fi, self-service laundry, coffee, tea, water or a select range of beers, wines and soft drinks at lunch and dinner.
On Viking's ocean ships, as opposed to other cruise lines, guests do not pay extra for the most enjoyable activities. Everyone has complimentary access to the Nordic Spa facilities, such as saunas, steam rooms and a snow grotto, even without booking a spa treatment. Like its river cruises, a free shore excursion is offered in every port of call.
Viking inclusive value is intrinsic to its point of difference, allowing guests to enjoy a stress-free holiday. Cruise fares include everything you need -- and nothing you do not.