Discover Europe The Viking Way

Best itineraries in Europe -- Our Pick of the Top Three

Canals of Amsterdam (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The 15-day Grand European Tour is operated in both directions between Budapest and Amsterdam. As the most popular river cruise route in Europe, Viking’s version covers 14 ports in Hungary, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands.

Along the Danube, Main and Rhine rivers are spectacular vistas of 900-year-old castles, cathedrals, windmills, vineyards and medieval villages. The most scenic sailing is through the Middle Rhine and the Wachau Valley, both UNESCO sites, and docking near the riverside Hungarian Parliament Building, dramatically lit up at night.

Among other highlights explored on daily guided tours are cobblestoned Old Towns, museums, galleries, and superb architecture from the Vienna State Opera to Melk’s Benedictine abbey.

This ultimate itinerary is offered by six of the line’s elegant longships, renowned for their cool Scandinavian aesthetic and attentive service.

Viking Mars in Valletta (Photo/Jeannine Williamson)

An ocean cruise with a difference, touching two continents, the 16-day Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean itinerary sails conveniently roundtrip from Barcelona. Launched last year, this fresh take on a Med cruise traces the routes of ancient mariners through southern Europe and North Africa. Calls include Marseille, Corsica, the UNESCO City of Valletta (overnight), Tunis, Algiers, Casablanca, Seville and Granada, in Andalusian Málaga.

Lovers of culture will revel in the opportunity to experience these Spanish, French, Italian, Maltese, Tunisian, Algerian and Moroccan ports, with two relaxing sea days to enjoy the onboard amenities of Viking Saturn and the new Viking Vela. “When we launched this itinerary in April 2023, its popularity quickly exceeded our wildest expectations, becoming one of Viking’s fastest-ever-selling itineraries,” said Michelle Black, Managing Director Viking Australia & New Zealand.

Stockholm (Photo: Mistervlad/Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to Nordic destinations, Viking is the uncontested leader in its home countries. Three ships – Viking Venus, Viking Neptune and Viking Sky – offer the 15-day Viking Homelands ocean cruise from Stockholm to Bergen (or vice versa), exploring these legendary waters in unhurried style.

Guests will discover more of Scandinavia during overnight stays in Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen, visits to the iconic cities of Berlin and Copenhagen, and scenic sailing through the breathtaking Norwegian fjords as well as the thrilling 3,000-island archipelago along the Swedish coast. For charm on a smaller scale, the Danish ports of Ålborg and Bornholm, and Gdańsk, Poland, are an added delight.

Exclusive to Viking, Munch Moments is hosted in Oslo’s Munch Museum, dedicated to the life and works of the renowned Norwegian artist. This cultural appreciation is reflected on board the vessels, which display an impressive collection of paintings by Edvard Munch, outfits once worn by Vikings, and reproductions of the Bayeux Tapestry, which charts the AD1066 invasion of England by the Vikings' Norman descendants.