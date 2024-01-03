Why Cruise With Holland America Line?

Glacier Bay National Park (Photo: Benny Marty/Shutterstock)

In the 150-year history of Holland America, Alaska has been a favourite destination for more than 75 years. As the longest-running Alaska cruise line since 1947, before Alaska was even a state, Holland America has more experience in this region than any other cruise line and the most departures featuring Glacier Bay National Park (pictured above).

Every Holland America Alaska cruise is dedicated to glacier-viewing from ships that are perfectly mid-sized for getting up close to the action. Spacious and sophisticated, the ships are built for cruising, not crowds, with distinctive blue hulls and wraparound decks.

Nieuw Amsterdam in Ketchikan (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Holland America offers an ideal balance of intimacy and amenities. The fleet of six ships visiting Alaska in 2024 typically accommodate between 1,400-2,600 guests, allowing for a more personalised experience. The onboard service provided is often praised for its attentiveness, professionalism and commitment to guest satisfaction. From the moment you step aboard, you are greeted with a warm and hospitable atmosphere, with crew dedicated to delivering exceptional service throughout your journey.

During the prime time of May to September, seven-day cruises depart every weekend, either roundtrip from Vancouver on ‘Alaskan Inside Passage’ itineraries or from Seattle on the ‘Alaskan Explorer’.

This cruise line is also renowned for its extended Alaska land and sea holidays, combining an ocean cruise and a multiple-day tour that delves deeper into Alaska’s rugged interior, with accommodation in a riverside wilderness lodge.