Denali Tundra Wilderness Bus Tour Excursion Review

Our Take

With a 7:40 a.m. start time, our Princess tour guide cautioned us to get to the lodge pickup point early. We're glad we did, as it was a bit of a mad dash for a window seat. Because the bus takes the same road both ways, there's no real advantage to what side of the bus to sit on, but you do want to score a window.

Successful, we settled in as Glen, our driver, began his narration. Driving a bus through the national park is a primo job in the Denali area, and Glen has been doing it for 15 years. Be forewarned that the drivers also consider themselves entertainers, so you might be hearing some pretty hoary jokes during your eight hours.

As we entered the park, Glen explained the rules of the road. Many portions of the route are on mountain roads with steep drops. If he's watching the road, the rest of us needed to look for wildlife. Yelling out "STOP!" was the best way to grab his attention. Our bus took the task to heart, scanning the sides of the road constantly to see if anything was moving.

It didn't take that long to hit our first spotting: a large moose placidly chomping on leaves. Glen maneuvered the bus so everyone had a chance to take a photo.

Even when we didn't see wildlife, the view outside the bus was mesmerizing. Autumn hits Denali in early September, and the landscape popped with bright yellow alder against the red-tinged tundra. Glen noted that generally the fall is a good time for animal spotting, as bears are working hard to fatten up before the harsh winter.

Seeing Denali itself isn't a guarantee, as North America's highest mountain is often shrouded by clouds. We were lucky on our trip, with Denali's snow shining in the sun. It's often said that 30 percent of visitors to Denali will actually see the mountain; Glen posited that the figure was much less, closer to 20 or even 15 percent. Either way, our bus took advantage of the view as much as possible, shooting photos and selfies at every viewpoint.

Bears are the big attraction on any Denali Tundra Wilderness tour, and we didn't have to wait long to see a mama with two cubs walking alongside a river bank. Another bear-spotting opportunity came later in trip, with a trio of grizzlies walking alongside the ridge above our bus.

But, the star of the show ended up being much smaller. Glen saw this one, as a mottled red fox darted near the park road. The bus comes with a video camera on the front, and Glen quickly turned it on so we could follow the little fox's movements. The bus erupted in giggles as the fox, unaware of the camera, popped a squat and went to the bathroom, much like your dog at home. We tracked the fox as it trotted up the road, following it for a good five minutes before it snuck out of sight.

By the end of the day, our final wildlife tally equaled six bears, including the cubs; five moose; five caribou; a plethora of Dall sheep; four spruce grouse; one very cute red fox and one wolverine. That figure is a little less than what we spotted on a previous trip, where we witnessed nine bears. And, we still haven't been lucky enough to spot the elusive wolf or lynx. Next time.