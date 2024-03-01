Denali Flightseeing: Our Experience with Denali Air and What You Can Expect

Denali Air airstrip in Denali National Park (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Holland America Line arranged a shuttle bus to the airstrip from the McKinley Chalet Resort, where we were staying, in Denali National Park. When we arrived, we were greeted warmly by the staff at Denali Air, one of the most reputable sightseeing tour agencies for flightseeing in Denali. They went over our flight path via a topographic 3D map, the distance we'd travel and the current weather conditions.

They'd explained that we would fly towards the northern side of Denali due to weather and better viewing than the southern side. Denali has two peaks -- and there's a massive two miles between the two, which certainly put its immense size into perspective. We'd also learned of Muldrow Glacier, a surging glacier within the park that's 39 miles long, which we'd also see during our hour-long flight.

Pilots on a Flightseeing Tour in Denali (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

We stepped out onto the airstrip, ducked into our tiny fixed-wing twin-engine aircraft, and sat with our provided bulky headphones on our heads. Before we knew it, we were taking off on the strip, wings dipping side to side a bit more vigorously than we were used to. While we ascended -- and were wiggling quite a bit in the air -- our two pilots introduced themselves and explained that the ride would be a bit bumpy as it usually is in such a plane and Denali in general.

Gradually, the landscape below us lifted and went from a brown-green to speckled with white to blinding white. The mountains were all around us as we soared between their peaks. Muldrow Glacier appeared a distance away along our left side, its river of cracked ice at the foreground.

Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The views were simply otherworldly and humbling. Being surrounded on all sides by towering glaciers and mountains from within a seemingly tin can is an experience I won't soon forget. And seeing another flightseeing excursion fly next to us with one particular mountain face on its other side was the mind-boggling portrayal of just how big these mountains are.

In a word, we were all mesmerized, even the pilots who make several similar runs per day. Even though we unfortunately couldn't see Denali because of cloud coverage, the ride was worth the expense through and through. The natural splendor was nothing I'd ever experienced before -- and I've visited nearly 40 countries and traveled extensively.

This was simply one of the best excursions I've ever taken, so yes, I'd say the money spent was worth every single penny.