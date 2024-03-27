Sponsored by Viking
Viking brings Europe's rivers to life with signature Privileged Access tours that promise to scratch beneath the surface of the places its ships visit.
These VIP experiences include exclusive entry to cultural treasures and after-hours access to world-class museums, along with special recitals and cultural performances that enable guests to get closer to the heart of the most enchanting attractions along the Continent's waterways.
The Danube and Rhine rivers offer the widest choice of these special excursions with a selection of experiences centered around Vienna, while other tours are sprinkled across sailings along the Rhone, Elbe and Dutch waterways.
From classical musical concerts in Vienna to behind-the-scenes of castles on the Rhine, here are some of the extraordinary Privileged Access experiences available on a Viking river cruise.
As the City of Waltzes, Vienna is a classicist's dream as proven by an exquisite celebration of the musical talents of Mozart and Strauss led by celebrated young composer, pianist and violinist Alma Deutscher. This evening of music, offered on selected Viking Danube cruises, takes place at the city's illustrious Wiener Konzerthaus, which over the last century has staged the music world's leading talents.
Alma Deutscher, a musical prodigy who has been hailed as the "new Mozart," acts as both conductor and violinist as she leads the renowned Strauss Capelle orchestra through classical masterpieces of the renowned composers and some of her own compositions, too.
For a different musical tempo, why not take a behind-the-scenes peep at the world-famous Vienna Boys' Choir, made up of approximately 100 young choristers aged between 10 and 14 and chosen for their pitch-perfect treble and alto voices. The choir boasts an illustrious past having entertained the Viennese Court in the Middle Ages and boasting such illustrious members as composers Schubert and Haydn, while Mozart and Bruckner performed with them, too.
As part of this Privileged Access tour, guests visit the Wiener Sangerknaben boarding school to see the common areas and rehearsal rooms where the boys exercise their voices, followed by an uplifting 30-minute exclusive concert and a chance to meet and mingle with some of the performers afterwards.
Tap into the glittering life of one of Vienna's most celebrated artists, Gustav Klimt, whose distinctive images are evident throughout the Austrian capital.
Visits Belvedere Palace on this Viking Danube tour, where among its artistic riches are works by Klimt, most notably The Kiss, which is regarded as an icon of Viennese art nouveau. On this VIP excursion, travelers can view the museum's Klimt collection before gathering in a private workshop to create their own work of art – a framed mirror with golden stones – as a keepsake in tribute to Klimt's "golden phase" when the artist created several iconic works incorporating gold leaf.
Enter the fascinating world of German aristocracy laced with romantic castles on a behind-the-scenes visit to two historic estates in the depths of Bavaria on a Rhine river cruise. First stop is Schloss Mespelbrunn, a moated castle nestled in the Spessart forest near the German town of Wertheim that could easily have dropped out of the pages of a fairytale.
Visitors can walk around the moat before enjoying a glass of sparkling wine in the salon and viewing the regal Knight's Hall. The tour continues to Schloss Lowenstein, a grand baroque-style castle dating from the 18th century with an extensive estate featuring vineyards and a Norwegian-inspired winery in the former stables, which guests can visit. Known as the Gem of Franconia, this is the home of the Prince of Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg and heir Princess Stephanie, godmother of Viking Hild. After visiting the atmospheric family chapel, there's a chance to sample the family's own wines along with their signature wild boar specialties.
Similar delights are on the menu at Mainz where oenophiles can relish a visit to Schloss Vollrads, one of Germany's oldest winemakers. Set in nearly 200 acres, the beautiful surroundings provide a natural feast of breathtaking scenery crisscrossed with hiking trails which visitors follow as their guide details the 800-year-old history of the estate, before savoring three selected Rieslings, while the characteristics of each one are described. The tour concludes with a visit to the castle's treasury and exclusive access to the estate's historic documents and private collection of its finest vintages.
Cologne's grand Gothic cathedral is one of the must-see attractions of any Rhine cruise, its distinctive spire dominating the skyline of this historic city. On this Privileged Access tour, visitors head up to the roof of this iconic structure for a peak behind the scenes, while learning about ongoing excavation and restoration projects.
Upon taking an elevator that ascends the outside wall, they enter the cathedral's ceiling through a rooftop door leading into the vast towers and massive iron structures inside. Following a fascinating visit to the restoration workshops, a highlight comes from venturing on to the roof itself for an incredible close-up view of the distinctive Gothic architecture in addition to birds-eye views across the cityscape towards the Rhine sparkling in the distance.
For a further thrill, guests can opt to climb the 104-step spiral staircase to the top of the crossing tower for even more spectacular views, before taking the elevator down to the street below.
Picture-postcard Prague offers a wealth of architectural riches. Chief among them is the stately Lobkowicz Palace full of priceless artifacts accrued by the Lobkowicz family that traces four centuries of Bohemian and European history.
Dating from the mid-16th century, it is the only privately-owned palace in the Prague Castle complex and is one of the most significant cultural sites in the Czech Republic. Offered on Elbe cruises, this tour takes guests through the palace's lavish interiors to view artistic works by the Great Masters, weaponry and personal letters from the family archives. Among some of the most notable exhibits are Mozart's annotations to Handel's Messiah and Beethoven's manuscripts for his Fourth and Fifth symphonies. An audio guide narrated by family members adds extra insight with absorbing personal stories, including details of how the palace was lost to the Nazis and the Communists before being restored to the family in 2002. Lunch in the family's original living quarters and a private concert in the Baroque concert hall add a final flourish to this experience.
Add an authentic twist to a visit to the historic UNESCO-protected Dutch Kinderdijk Windmills by sailing past them on a vintage barge on a Viking Rhine cruise. Guests board a 125-year-old restored cargo vessel Jantina to sail to the Blokker Windmill, the oldest of the Kinderdijk mills which dates from 1630, to meet the miller and his family. As part of the tour detailing how miller families traditionally lived and today's efforts to preserve these mighty wind machines, visitors can walk around the traditional outbuildings to get a taste of life in years gone by.
The French region of Bordeaux is an epicurean delight that is perfectly reflected by a 7.5-hour Cognac experience near the pretty town of Blaye on Viking's Bordeaux to Bordeaux Garonne River cruise. Explore the historic stone streets and ruins of its 17th century citadel before driving through the picturesque countryside to a distillery at the town of Cognac. After a sumptuous three-course lunch and private tour, join a master blender to learn the secrets of this special art and create your own personal blend of this amber nectar which you can take home as a souvenir of this special visit.