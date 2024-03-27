Sponsored by Viking

Viking brings Europe's rivers to life with signature Privileged Access tours that promise to scratch beneath the surface of the places its ships visit.

These VIP experiences include exclusive entry to cultural treasures and after-hours access to world-class museums, along with special recitals and cultural performances that enable guests to get closer to the heart of the most enchanting attractions along the Continent's waterways.

The Danube and Rhine rivers offer the widest choice of these special excursions with a selection of experiences centered around Vienna, while other tours are sprinkled across sailings along the Rhone, Elbe and Dutch waterways.

From classical musical concerts in Vienna to behind-the-scenes of castles on the Rhine, here are some of the extraordinary Privileged Access experiences available on a Viking river cruise.