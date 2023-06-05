Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise 2021

The yearly Delbert McClinton & Friends Sandy Beaches Cruise will embark on its 27th sailing in 2021. This music cruise headlined by American folk singer and songwriter Delbert McClinton is one part music cruise, one part family reunion -- "family" referring to the huge lineup of McClinton's musician friends.

General Info

The Sandy Beaches Cruise will sail round trip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Holland America's Eurodam. This seven-night sailing from January 31 to February 7, 2021, will feature port stops in Cozumel and Key West.

Rates start at $1,900 per person for an inside cabin and go up to $5,800 per person for a suite, based on double occupancy. Availability is limited, but a waitlist is available.

Lineup and Highlight

The Sandy Beaches Cruise features a huge lineup of artists encompassing the Americana, blues, folk, country and R&B music scenes. Along with Delbert McClinton, other artists onboard are set to include Marcia Ball, The Mavericks, The California Honeydrops, Seth Walker and Mingo Fishtrap, delivering more than 50 performances.

All of the performers will also participate in a number of interactive activities and events throughout the cruise, such as songwriting and jam sessions, autograph sessions and Q&As.

Onboard Vibe

The Sandy Beaches Cruise is all about relaxation and making meaningful connections with fellow lovers of a variety of American musical styles.

Who Would Like It

If you appreciate a wide array of musical styles and fellowship with other music-lovers, this could be the cruise for you.

How to Book

The Delbert McClinton & Friends Sandy Beaches Cruise is organized by StarVista Live and can be booked on the Sandy Beaches Cruise website.

