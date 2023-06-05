Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 With DJ Khaled

Lineup and Highlights of the 2023 Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise

On his cruises, DJ Khaled does his best to draw both well-known rappers and hip hop artists -- the 2019 cruise featured Cardi B. and Post Malone. The 2023 lineup has Lil' Baby and Future, as well as a host of events and parties that will keep the ship rocking all day and night.

On the A list already: a pajama/lingerie party; a White Night; a 2K Beach Party at Great Stirrup Cay; a 2000s Throwback concert; and two after parties every night.

In addition to the concerts, expect meet and greets and excursions that you can take with the artists, hip hop workouts, and more.