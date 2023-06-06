Danube River Cruise Lines and Danube River Cruise Itineraries

Nearly every river cruise line sails on the Danube, Europe’s second-largest waterway which begins in Germany and travels 1,770 miles before emptying into the Black Sea. It's one of the most popular river cruise itineraries and a great one if you're new to river cruising.

Many Danube River cruises start or end in Budapest or Vienna, but the port city on the other end of the cruise can vary, usually depending on the length of the cruise. Shorter sailings tend to favor Nuremberg and Passau, Germany, while a lower Danube cruise will begin or end in Bucharest, Romania.