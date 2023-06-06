Cruising is often synonymous with food, and you won't be disappointed with the offerings at Cunard's Britannia Restaurant, the main dining room on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

Ambiance

Britannia is spread across two decks, with the upper deck forming a tiered U shape that overlooks the diners below. Decor is classic with a modern twist, giving a nod to the Art Deco look of some of Cunard's retired ships. Wooden walls and railings are accented by white tablecloths and subtle but colorful carpet accents.

All dining is set seating, and passengers are assigned to one of two times -- 6 or 8:30 p.m. -- which they will keep for the entire sailing, along with the same tablemates and jacket-clad waiters.

Passengers not assigned to their preferred dining time can ask to be switched or put on a waiting list in case a spot opens up. Tables for two are available, but most are for larger groups of six, eight or more.

Open-seating waiter-served breakfast and lunch are also offered there on the lower level.

Meals

Meals in Britannia consist of four courses: starters, a salad, mains and desserts. Starters could include duck liver terrine with red onion chutney, sweet potato and cauliflower turnovers with cauliflower cheese sauce, asparagus and chervil veloute and chilled cherry soup, while mains might consist of baked cod with capers in butter, pork fillet medallions with bacon and vegetables, grilled vegetables with Parmesan whipped potatoes and garlic spinach, and fusilli with fresh tomatoes, olives and Parmesan.

Desserts like lemon meringue pie with crunchy lemon zest, cream caramel cake with cherry compote, warm apple and apricot tart with custard, an assortment of ice creams and a cheese plate are mouthwatering.

Breakfast features made-to-order omelets, fruit and yogurt selections and a variety of breads and bagels. Buttermilk pancakes come with crispy American bacon, sausages and maple syrup. Fish fans might opt for smoked Finnan haddock or Scottish kippers. Cold cuts include turkey, roast beef and liver pate.

For lunch, appetizers might be duck rolls and mint confit, while mains feature hot items like grilled swordfish steak and a good selection of sandwiches, and there are four or five dessert choices.

For more health-minded passengers, spa menu selections are also available at lunch and dinner. Examples might include antipasto with marinated asparagus and olives, chicken with sausage stuffing and vegetables, and Mexican chocolate banana cake with chocolate sauce.

Price

It's free to dine in the Britannia Restaurant.

Which Ships Have the Britannia Restaurant?

The Britannia Restaurant can be found on all three of Cunard's ships.