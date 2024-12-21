Jewish Heritage from Amsterdam to Prague

Anne Frank Monument in Amsterdam (Photo: Viking)

The history of Europe’s Jewish communities can be traced over hundreds of years as they shaped the many areas where they settled, and continue to live, with a series of absorbing landmarks.

Discover the legacy of Amsterdam’s Jewish residents, who before the Holocaust accounted for 10 per cent of its population. Viking’s Jewish History tour takes in the city’s Portuguese Synagogue and explores the former Jewish Quarter with the Jewish Historical Museum that occupies four Ashkenazi synagogues. Nearby is Hollandsche Schouwburg, a former theater that was converted into a deportation center by the Nazis and is now a monument to those who died.

Oskar Schindler House in Regensburg (Photo: Viking)

At the German city of Regensburg on the Rhine, Viking guests can go on a guided Historic Regensburg and Jewish Heritage tour visitors can see the former residence of Oskar Schindler who saved more than 1,200 Jews from certain death, and walk through the old Jewish Quarter where a memorial stands on the site of the synagogue that was once here. There are tombstones at the Old Town Hall and the Stumbling Stones memorial, small brass pavement plaques with the names of Jewish residents who died in the Holocaust. Similar tributes can also be spotted in Cologne and other cities.

Old Jewish Cemetery, Prague (Photo: Viking)

Viking’s Jewish Prague tour explores the community’s roots dating from the 10th century, with visits to a number of synagogues and the Old Jewish Cemetery, the largest of its kind on the Continent.

Dohany Street Synagogue in Budapest (Photo: Viking)

Reminders of Budapest’s thriving Jewish population remain in the city’s vibrant Jewish Quarter, known as District 7 with its impressive Dohány Street Synagogue. The largest in Europe, Viking offer a guided walking tour to the Dohány Street Synagogue and Jewish Budapest, with its maze of streets with kosher restaurants and bakeries. More sobering is the Tree of Life memorial next to the Jewish Museum which pays tribute to the 400,000 Hungarian Jews killed by the Nazis. Don’t miss the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial, where sculpted iron shoes are a reminder of the Jews who were shot and thrown in the river.