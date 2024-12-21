Sponsored by Viking
Traveling through the heart of Europe with Viking brings alive the rich array of cultural flavors and customs that have helped to shape the unique identity of each country on this continent.
It’s not only about the languages, cuisines and wines (not forgetting the beers) that instil their own distinctive taste, but a particular way of life that has evolved over centuries reflecting the ebbs and flows of history along great rivers such as the Rhine and Danube.
This is a land of cultural contrasts, where river cruise guests can savor the musically-infused heritage of Austria and whimsical charms of Switzerland or even immerse themselves, quite literally, in the steaming waters of Hungary’s famous thermal baths.
Riding horses in Kalocsa (Photo: Viking)
Proud Hungarians have elevated their horsemanship skills to an art form and are fiercely protective of the role horses have played in the country’s history and rural way of life. From Budapest, Viking guests can witness the riders’ expertise on an optional excursion to the Lázár Equestrian Park deep in Hungarian horse country where an action-packed display spotlights their centuries-old traditions. As part of this insight into the heritage of Hungarian horsemen, visitors can take a horse-drawn ride of the park and meet its other four-legged inhabitants.
Indoor pool at the Gellert Bath in Budapest (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Another long-standing Hungarian custom guaranteed to turn up the heat is a visit to one of Budapest’s thermal baths on a Viking guided tour. Dating from the era of the Romans, who discovered the benefits of bathing in these mineral-rich waters, bathing has become a regular ritual for locals who revel in the water’s restorative qualities. Join them for a dip as your guide takes you to one of the capital’s historic bathhouses where you can mingle with regulars and even observe enthusiasts passing their time in the pool with a studious game of chess.
Anne Frank Monument in Amsterdam (Photo: Viking)
The history of Europe’s Jewish communities can be traced over hundreds of years as they shaped the many areas where they settled, and continue to live, with a series of absorbing landmarks.
Discover the legacy of Amsterdam’s Jewish residents, who before the Holocaust accounted for 10 per cent of its population. Viking’s Jewish History tour takes in the city’s Portuguese Synagogue and explores the former Jewish Quarter with the Jewish Historical Museum that occupies four Ashkenazi synagogues. Nearby is Hollandsche Schouwburg, a former theater that was converted into a deportation center by the Nazis and is now a monument to those who died.
Oskar Schindler House in Regensburg (Photo: Viking)
At the German city of Regensburg on the Rhine, Viking guests can go on a guided Historic Regensburg and Jewish Heritage tour visitors can see the former residence of Oskar Schindler who saved more than 1,200 Jews from certain death, and walk through the old Jewish Quarter where a memorial stands on the site of the synagogue that was once here. There are tombstones at the Old Town Hall and the Stumbling Stones memorial, small brass pavement plaques with the names of Jewish residents who died in the Holocaust. Similar tributes can also be spotted in Cologne and other cities.
Old Jewish Cemetery, Prague (Photo: Viking)
Viking’s Jewish Prague tour explores the community’s roots dating from the 10th century, with visits to a number of synagogues and the Old Jewish Cemetery, the largest of its kind on the Continent.
Dohany Street Synagogue in Budapest (Photo: Viking)
Reminders of Budapest’s thriving Jewish population remain in the city’s vibrant Jewish Quarter, known as District 7 with its impressive Dohány Street Synagogue. The largest in Europe, Viking offer a guided walking tour to the Dohány Street Synagogue and Jewish Budapest, with its maze of streets with kosher restaurants and bakeries. More sobering is the Tree of Life memorial next to the Jewish Museum which pays tribute to the 400,000 Hungarian Jews killed by the Nazis. Don’t miss the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial, where sculpted iron shoes are a reminder of the Jews who were shot and thrown in the river.
Viking guests learning the Viennese waltz (Photo: Viking)
Slip into the refined rhythms of Vienna on Viking's Viennese Waltz and Dance Class tour that teaches the steps and etiquette surrounding the waltz which originally became popular in the Austrian capital during the 1780s. The classical journey continues with a visit to Mozarthaus, the family residence of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart where he created some of his greatest compositions.
Spanish Riding School, Vienna (Photo: Viking)
Music even plays a part in Vienna’s famous dancing Lipizzaner stallions whose incredible performances at the Spanish Riding School have given it a legendary reputation. Viking’s Behind the Scenes at the Lipizzaner Stallions tour gives guests a backstage look into the riding school’s stately Hofburg buildings that were formerly a Hapsburg palace. Here, you can walk through the outdoor courtyard, tack room and stables – and meet the equine residents as you learn about their heritage and training.
Mozart's Birthplace, Salzburg (Photo: Viking)
From Passau, discover whether the hills really are alive with the sound of music on Viking's Salzburg Highlights tour that highlights the most famous locations linked to the Oscar-winning film starring Julie Andrews, which was filmed here, and also points out the birthplace of the city’s favourite son, Mozart.
Kinderdijk windmills in the mist (Credit: Claire Droppert)
Think of the Netherlands and inevitably windmills and tulips come to mind. The former are not just picturesque, but played a vital part in pumping out water from the country’s lowlands. The 19 Kinderdijk Windmills are arguably the most famous, especially since becoming UNESCO World Heritage listed in recognition of the crucial role they played. An included Viking tour to visit the Kinderdijk Windmills visits a working windmill to watch it in operation and see the lifestyle of the families who still live in the mills and keep them in working order.
Tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The Netherlands’ reputation as a blooming powerhouse is explored on an included Viking tour to the flowering glories of the renowned Keukenhof Gardens near Amsterdam where every spring, seven million bulbs burst into life providing a vibrant carpet of color. Viking offers a number of seasonal tulip tours including an optional Bulb Growers Visit for an in-depth visit to the bulb fields and greenhouses of a Dutch farm, and an included walking tour to the charming former fishing village of Hoorn, where you'll enjoy a performance by local entertainers.
Royal Delft factory, the Netherlands (Photo: Viking)
The Dutch city of Delft is synonymous with the famous hand-painted blue and white china that takes its name from here. On a Viking Historic Dordrecht & Delft tour guests can visit the last remaining earthenware factory dating from the 17th century where Royal Delft’s distinctively-designed pieces are still produced using the same long-established production methods.
Assortment of Swiss chocolates (Photo: Viking)
There are sweet treats aplenty on this mouth-watering tour to the lakeside headquarters of luxury chocolate producers Lindt near Zurich where Viking guests become Maître Chocolatiers during a Lindt Exclusive Chocolate Workshop. Don a Lindt uniform and head for the kitchen where, under the tutorship of an experienced chocolatier, you can create your own chocolate bear and decorated pralines which will then be packaged up for you to take home.
In Basel, jump aboard one of the trams that trundle through the city on a Viking excursion to a traditional pub, known as a beiz, for a Viking Cheese Fondue Evening tour that explores the history of this popular dish that Swiss farmers invented to stretch their food during the winter.
Truffle hunter on Viking River excursion (Photo: Rebecca Toy)
Get a taste of the French farming lifestyle on Viking's Rouen Farm & Countryside tour to Domaine Duclos Fougeray in the tiny commune of Saint-Michel-d’Halescourt deep in Normandy’s countryside around Rouen. On arrival at this rustic farm, which produces award-winning cider, you can explore the orchards and admire a sheepdog demonstration before sampling the local tipple Calvados and its close cousin Pommeau along with homemade apple tart and Norman cheeses.
On cruises in Bordeaux, learn the art of truffle-hunting on Viking's World of Truffles: Hunting & Tasting tour from a local farmer, accompanied by his dog, who will teach you about the elusive, rare, black Perigord truffle, with a chance to taste truffles over lunch. The tour then continues to the historic town of Saint-Émilion and its famous wineries.
Soak up the vivid sights and scents of Provence on a seasonal Viking excursion from Avignon on the Lavender Fields of Provence tour that cloak the rolling hills in splashes of brilliant purple. After stopping at a lavender farm in the hamlet of Sault for a tour and lunch, admire the sweeping vistas as you drive through the villages of Ventoux enroute to Coustellet where the Lavender Museum tells the fascinating story of this pungent flower that has been used by perfumiers since Roman times.