Cruising with your parents as an adult can be fun.

It’s no secret that cruising lends itself to multigenerational travel; just set foot onboard a Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean ship and you’ll immediately be greeted by throngs of families all eager for a week’s vacation to the tropics.

Less clear to me was how multigenerational travel fared on more luxury lines like Viking, in the post-pandemic world. It’s been five years since I’ve last set out on the line that’s famous for disrupting the river, ocean and expedition industries, and I was eager to see Viking’s evolution post-pandemic on one of its unique itineraries: the 12-day “In Search of the Northern Lights” through wintery Norway.

I also decided this was the perfect chance to bring along my mother, who’s long adored Viking cruises.

Viking Venus alongside in snowy Narvik, Norway (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Mom turns 77 this year and has always longed to go back to Norway, which she last visited on a family cruise aboard Princess Cruises’ much-larger Crown Princess back in 2009. I suggested we try out a winter trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights as a bit of an adventure and birthday present.

This would be Mom’s first cruise since 2019, and her first trip out of the country since the pandemic. She is a somewhat reluctant traveler post-COVID. But of all the cruise lines she’s sailed on, she loves Viking the most – enough to sway her out of travel retirement.

A few months later we found ourselves boarding Viking’s 930-passenger Viking Venus for an adventure through Arctic Norway, and I discovered I was far from the only person onboard to be traveling with an older relative.