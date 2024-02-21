Cruising with your parents as an adult can be fun.
It’s no secret that cruising lends itself to multigenerational travel; just set foot onboard a Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean ship and you’ll immediately be greeted by throngs of families all eager for a week’s vacation to the tropics.
Less clear to me was how multigenerational travel fared on more luxury lines like Viking, in the post-pandemic world. It’s been five years since I’ve last set out on the line that’s famous for disrupting the river, ocean and expedition industries, and I was eager to see Viking’s evolution post-pandemic on one of its unique itineraries: the 12-day “In Search of the Northern Lights” through wintery Norway.
I also decided this was the perfect chance to bring along my mother, who’s long adored Viking cruises.
Mom turns 77 this year and has always longed to go back to Norway, which she last visited on a family cruise aboard Princess Cruises’ much-larger Crown Princess back in 2009. I suggested we try out a winter trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights as a bit of an adventure and birthday present.
This would be Mom’s first cruise since 2019, and her first trip out of the country since the pandemic. She is a somewhat reluctant traveler post-COVID. But of all the cruise lines she’s sailed on, she loves Viking the most – enough to sway her out of travel retirement.
A few months later we found ourselves boarding Viking’s 930-passenger Viking Venus for an adventure through Arctic Norway, and I discovered I was far from the only person onboard to be traveling with an older relative.
It used to be so easy to spot fellow cruise writers on Viking: Together with the crew, you’d be the only ones under 60 years old onboard. That’s all changed post-pandemic; I was one of several “elder Millennials” sailing with an older relative.
Even though Viking’s enigmatic, octogenarian chairman, Torstein Hagen, likes to joke he does his market research in the morning when he shaves, Viking’s passenger base has shaved a good decade off its average age post-pandemic even aboard our niche winter cruise itinerary around Norway.
It’s not just our anecdotal experiences here at Cruise Critic that bear out these facts, either: The Cruise Lines International Association estimates in its September 2023 State of the Industry report that 73% of cruise passengers are sailing with family members that count for at least two generations, compared with pre-pandemic numbers.
And while Viking remains a staunchly 18-plus cruise product that lends itself to more sedate pursuits, the passengers in their 30s and 40s I encountered all seemed to be enjoying their own experiences onboard – and their travels with “The Parents” – as much as I always had.
What’s more, those “younger cruisers” will likely do this again, with or without the parents in tow or paying the bill: CLIA estimates 88% of Millennials who have taken one cruise will do so again.
Travel writer Gary Buchanan wrote an article in the July 1998 edition of U.K.-based magazine What Cruise about cruising with his own mother that’s always stuck with me: “I was quickly discovering that I was meeting my mother as an equal, as a great friend, and as an ideal travel companion.”
That rang true for my own travels with Mom: I’ve found myself continually surprised by her bursts of energy, her willingness to try new things on a ship that she’d never consider on land, and the way she embraces the cruise entire experience.
I knew I was pushing things when I suggested we try the Korean tasting menu at The Chef’s Table one night. My favorite of Viking’s onboard restaurants, The Chef’s Table offers pairing menus that rotate about every three nights. Mom gamely went along, even though she’s not what you’d call an adventurous eater.
We sat down and she eyed the menu with some suspicion. “Eel,” she remarked, looking at the amuse bouche we’d start with.
The amuse bouche came, and Mom subtly screwed up her face. She took a bite, however, swishing it around in her mouth. “Not bad,” she said, and took a sip of the wine pairing. Her face relaxed perceptibly. “Oh my gosh – it’s so good with this wine!”
That meal – all five courses of it – became her favorite out of the entire 12-day trip. She’s still talking about it. That’s what’s magical about cruising: it’s a fabulous opportunity to try new things, in an environment that is open and rarely judgmental.
On Viking Venus, Mom was always content to sit and read in her happy place – the Explorers’ Lounge on Deck 7 – and have a coffee or drink in the afternoon. Viking Venus is more humanly sized than some of today’s modern megaships (Icon of the Seas being an example of how large ships can get), and this makes Viking’s oceangoing fleet well-suited to those who want a ship that’s accessible, where nothing is ever spaced too far away.
On shore, Mom struggled a bit with the icy terrain of a wintery Norway but gamely plodded on, even on night tours with low lighting and frigid temperatures, or icy streets in Alta, or slush-filled roadways in Alesund. She was there to see, and do, it all.
And what of her elder Millennial son? I got enjoyment out of watching Mom continue to discover the joys of cruising and exploring parts of the world that were foreign to her, further proof that adventure really knows no age limits.
To start with, staterooms on Viking’s oceangoing ships are generously sized. Our Penthouse Veranda stateroom (actually a more standard accommodation level than the name lets on) had over 400 square feet of living space – perfect for a mother and son sharing a room for 12 days. Beds separate easily, and the addition of a small sitting area was perfect for relaxed conversations over some Champagne, or frosty vistas from our spacious balcony.
Mom steadfastly refuses to travel on anything but Viking these days, and I don’t blame her. Bathroom floors are heated. Mirrors are anti-fog. Shampoo and body wash bottles are large and open easily. Prices include beer and wine with lunch and dinner, and a Silver Spirits beverage package is an affordable way to add some more exotic drinks without breaking the bank.
To Hagen’s point: He does his market research when he shaves. Everything onboard has been made as easy (and easily accessible) for an older cruiser who craves unpretentious luxury, inclusive amenities and gracious service.
That attitude spills over into the onboard activities aboard Viking Venus. Forget casino tournaments (there isn’t one onboard) or raucous poolside games; the Viking experience is defined more by classical music in the ship’s atrium, set to the paintings of Norwegian artist Edvard Munch; or a classical duo performing in the Explorers’ Lounge.
Entertainment veers toward classical music and concerts, or documentary films and lectures show in the daytime hours. The Viking experience is very much what you make of it – and multigenerational families onboard our sailing seemed to use it as a chance to play cards, solve puzzles, enjoy dinners together and experience the Norwegian winter as a family.
Still, some of Viking’s more rigid hours around mealtimes and snacks didn’t always jive with our late-night focused shore excursions and itinerary and didn’t go over as well with the younger set. “This is the most expensive cruise I’ve ever been on,” one Millennial cruiser said to her older parents one afternoon by the pool grill. “Why ... can’t I get a cookie when I want one?”
If there’s a single selling point for taking a more upscale cruise with older parents and grown children, it was hammered home to us 48 hours before departure, when we learned Viking Venus had been beset by weather on its previous cruise and was stuck in Tromso, Norway – approximately 1,600 nautical miles (2,000 miles) away from our scheduled embarkation port in Tilbury, England.
It's the kind of unscheduled change that can scuttle a cruise. Viking, however, chartered five planes to take passengers over the course of two days from London to Tromso, completely free of additional charge. This is the kind of thing most cruise lines would leave up to passengers to solve on their own – and Viking would have been well within its legal rights to say, “Get yourself to Tromso.”
Instead, everything was organized and planned every step of the way. Viking agents greeted us at Heathrow and whisked us to London Stansted airport, where we embarked on the first charter flight to Tromso. Agents in red Viking jackets were waiting there, too, and at the ship, members of the head office operations teams were helping to escort passengers onboard.
What could have been a disaster ended up being a positive experience for my Mom and I, and while the extra travel day presented its stresses, I watched as Mom seemed to breathe a sigh of relief once she stepped into the warm confines of The Living Room aboard Viking Venus, glass of Champagne in-hand.
Most of all, I knew Mom would feel comfortable and at-home on Viking – and that she’d be exceptionally well-cared for. Even during our one stormy day at sea that forced Mom to retreat from the 25-foot swells to the comfort of our cabin, crewmembers we knew constantly checked up on her wellbeing.
There’s the old adage that says you get what you pay for. Viking slays that by consistently delivering more than you’d expect – more amenities, better quality and graceful service, the latter being harder to come by these days in the travel industry.
It also contributes to something Viking has worked hard over the course of its history to create that’s more intangible: an immediate warmth that says to embarking guests, young and old, “Welcome Home.”