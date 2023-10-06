Of all the things we did on our summer vacation in Europe, the kids clubs aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa ended up being my my kids’ favorite part of the journey.

First graders and kindergartners tend to have a lot to say. And of all the observations made by my chatty and opinionated little ones on our summer cruise around the Mediterranean on board MSC World Europa (including “Why does everyone speak French?” during a port of call in Marseilles and “This looks like West Virginia,” (not untrue) during a shore excursion in the hills around Messina, Sicily), one remark truly caught me by surprise:

“This is even better than Disney Wish,” proclaimed by son, 6, at 11 p.m. one evening, buzzing with adrenaline after a six-hour stint with his sister at MSC World Europa’s “Doremiland” Kids Club.

The ship’s 8,245-square-foot kids club is included in the price of admission on all sailings for kids up to 17 years old aboard MSC World Europa. And mine bee-lined there shortly after boarding in Barcelona–and in every subsequent port, too, including the one where we didn’t pick them up until after the night’s final activity: a kids’ rave at the 300-seat Luna Park Arena.

My son’s statement was a bold one, I thought, considering all the fun we’d gotten up to together and apart onboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish, which launched in 2022. But when I got a backstage tour of MSC World Europa’s sprawling kids club before it opened up to my banging-down-the-door kids one morning, I got a glimpse of just what my son was raving on about.