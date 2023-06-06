Cruising With Heart Disease

The Prep

Cover the basics with your doctor before you take your trip: Are you fit enough to travel? How much activity is too much? If traveling to a remote area, should you be concerned about the absence of access to medical care?

Generally, health practitioners say it's OK to travel two weeks after an uncomplicated heart attack or stent replacement. Some cruise lines require a letter from a physician on letterhead stating that a patient with a heart condition is fit to travel.

You'll also want a copy of your most recent EKG. If you have a pacemaker or an implanted cardiac defibrillator, get an ID card that says so, along with a letter from your doctor. Make a contact list that includes your doctor, family members and the manufacturers of any implanted devices. Pack an ample supply of meds in your carry-on bag.