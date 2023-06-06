Cruising With Diabetes

The Prep

First, ask your doctor for a prescription for insulin and other medications you might need in the event of an emergency. Also, get a letter detailing any allergies and exactly what you need to do to keep your diabetes in check.

No matter where you travel, wear a medical ID bracelet that shows you have diabetes. If you leave the country, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends learning how to say, "I have diabetes" and "Sugar or orange juice, please" in the languages of the countries you'll visit. If you have a flight with meals, you can request in advance one low in sugar, fat and cholesterol.

When you travel, the ADA and others recommend packing twice as much medication and blood-testing supplies as you think necessary. Pack these in a carry-on bag and keep it with you at all times. In addition, bring snack packs of crackers, cheese, peanut butter, fruit, nutrition bars and some form of sugar (hard candy, raisins or glucose tablets) to treat low blood glucose. It's a good idea to keep your insulin in a bag that will keep it cool. Whenever possible, the FAA recommends keeping medicine in original pharmacy-labeled packaging.

Finally, plan for time zone changes. As the National Diabetes Education Program notes, "Make sure you'll always know when to take your diabetes medicine, no matter where you are. Remember, eastward travel means a shorter day. If you inject insulin, less may be needed. Westward travel means a longer day, so more insulin may be needed." To keep track of shots and meals through changing time zones, keep your watch on your home time zone until the morning after arriving at your destination.

Also, contact your cruise line's disability services department to inform them about your dietary restrictions, and ask about the availability of a refrigerator for your insulin. Also, request a brief meeting with the maitre d' to review your dietary restrictions.