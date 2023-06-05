Cruising With Dementia

The Prep

Check with the cruise line before booking the trip. Some may require a doctor's note saying it's OK for the patient to travel. And consider a cruise designed for dementia patients, like those offered through Elite Cruises and Vacations.

Before planning a trip, though, also check with your doctor. It's important to be realistic about the passenger's condition. Someone in stage 6 or 7 dementia, which the Alzheimer's Association describes as severe cognitive decline, is too advanced to safely make the trip, experts say.

In addition, the Alzheimer's Association says that patients should not travel if they have:

Severe disorientation and agitation in unfamiliar surroundings

Delusional, paranoid or aggressive behavior

Severe incontinence

Wandering behavior

You'll need to take the same precautions that you would take with a 3- to 5-year-old, advises Dr. Josepha A. Cheong, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. Indeed, no one with dementia should travel by themselves. Taking a trip requires careful planning and communication. It's important to tell the patient what to expect, and to review the trip several times before leaving.

Consider traveling with more than one family member or companion. Or, if you can afford it, bring along a caregiver. Looking after a dementia patient is a 24-hour job, so it helps to have help. It's also necessary to adjust expectations. This vacation is going to be different from trips taken when the patient was healthy.

Finally, choose your ship carefully. Even healthy people can be overwhelmed by a large ship, so it's probably best to consider a smaller one. Select a stateroom close to elevators, and carefully study deck plans, so you have a good idea of the layout.