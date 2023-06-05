Cruising With CBD Oil: Everything You Need To Know

Can You Travel To Your Cruise With CBD Oil?

If you're flying to your cruise, any CBD oil product that is approved by the FDA (which is only one prescription medication, as of this writing) or has less than 0.3 percent THC is allowed by the TSA as of May 2019.

But be warned: TSA agents also have the right to report any suspected violations to local and federal authorities, which could delay you and cause you to miss your flight. The relatively new nature of CBD legalization and its allowance on U.S. flights means authorities might not always be on the same page about regulating the substance.

Also, CBD oil is subject to the same rules as any other liquids, meaning you cannot carry on containers larger than 3.4 ounces, and it must be stored in a clear bag no larger than 1 quart.

For cruisers driving to port, the 2018 farm bill legalized hemp-derived, FDA-approved CBD federally, but some states have their own rules. A handful still prohibit any CBD oil transportation over state lines. To be safe, look up the specific laws for the states that stand between you and your departure port.