Cruising With Autism

The Prep

First consider the size of the ship. Although the largest ships tend to have the latest amenities, a smaller vessel might be better for someone on the autism spectrum. Next, consider the time of year. A cruise during summer vacation season or school breaks is likely to have more children and be noisier. If it's at all possible to travel during the offseason, it could make for a smoother trip.

One of the easiest ways to travel is with Autism on the Seas, a company that partners with major cruise lines to provide autism-friendly sailings. These group cruises typically have about a dozen families, each with an autistic child or adult, and the organization provides a staff member for every two people with autism.

In addition, many cruise lines strive to meet the needs of autistic passengers on every sailing, but it's important to check in with them before the trip. Most lines have a special needs or disability desk that can provide information and special services, like priority boarding and early cabin access.

Royal Caribbean, for example, provides special services on all cruises, including autism-friendly, low-volume films and flexible children's program polices, regarding age groupings and toilet training.

It also has a downloadable social story booklet to introduce travelers to cruising and to preview the trip, so there are fewer surprises. This can be used for any trip on any cruise line and is free.

Before the trip, also check with the port to see if it offers special-needs boarding, or a quiet place a family could wait if the crowds are overwhelming.

Check in with your airline, which can offer special accommodations to passengers with autism, such as preboarding or late boarding. And see if your airport has programs for autistic passengers, letting them rehearse the steps for boarding a plane. Groups offering such services include Wings for Autism, while Blue Horizons for Autism has a downloadable social story about the airport experience.