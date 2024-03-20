The HX West Africa Trip Took In Moving History in Remote, Rarely Visited Destinations

Visiting Goree island in Senegal with HX Expeditions (Photo: Jessica Poitevien)

Our sailing started strong with an included excursion to Senegal’s Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that once served as a hub for the Transatlantic slave trade. Just a short ferry ride away from the capital city of Dakar, this visit was a deeply moving experience that provided necessary historical context about the region.

It also set the stage for what to expect in other stops along the trip. In each port, HX offered a variety of excursions — several of which were included in the cruise fare — that explored the history, culture and natural beauty of the country. In our first three stops in Cape Verde, that meant learning about how this previously uninhabited archipelago became a Portuguese trading post and later an independent nation with enviable hiking routes in both stunningly green mountains and desolate-yet-active volcanoes.

While Senegal is a highly sought-after destination on the continent and Cape Verde receives its fair share of tourists as well, this sailing ends in two of West Africa’s least-visited countries. A visit to The Gambia allowed for explorations of the capital city Banjul or following in the footsteps of Kunta Kinteh, the fictional main character of the pivotal novel “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.”

Visiting Bissagos islands in Guinea-Bissau with HX Expeditions (Photo: Jessica Poitevien)

For me, the standout destination was the Bissagos Islands. This difficult-to-reach island chain belongs to Guinea-Bissau yet feels worlds away despite its location just off the shores of the country’s capital city. The islands we visited in particular are only accessible via private boat or small cruise ship, making it even rarer for them to receive visitors.

It was there that we went hiking in search of hippos and saw a dance performance by the Bijagós people who proudly maintain their traditional way of life. What struck me most about the Bissagos Islands, however, was experiencing such pristine beaches that weren’t swarming with other tourists.

Visiting Bissagos islands in Guinea-Bissau with HX Expeditions (Photo: Jessica Poitevien)

These islands are remote, and we were the only ones there to enjoy this practically untouched paradise of soft, toasted-sugar-colored sand and warm, cerulean water.