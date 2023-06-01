Cruising the Panama Canal: Small Ship vs. Big Ship

Ask cruisers, and most will tell you Panama Canal sailings fall somewhere on their bucket lists. There's plenty to be said for each port of call along the way, but the Canal itself is the main event, offering an up-close look at an engineering marvel that has withstood more than a century of use.

A variety of cruise ships sail through the Canal, ranging from very large cruise ships carrying 4,000 passengers to small ships with less than 100 passengers.

Which experience is right for you? We compare what it's like to cruise the Panama Canal on a "big" cruise ship vs. a "small" cruise ship.