Vancouver has an incredible culinary scene, recognized with a Michelin guide for the first time last year. The city is full of amazing sustainable seafood, baked goods and local produce prepared by talented chefs with diverse culinary styles.

Luckily, if you're cruising to Alaska with a stop in Vancouver, there are so many great places to dine within walking distance from the Canada Place cruise terminal. The food aboard your cruise might be free, but it's worth stepping off the ship for the day to explore the city, and here are some of the best places to dine that are just a short leisurely stroll from your vessel.