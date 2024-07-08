Cruising from Seattle? Here's Where to Dine

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
If your Alaska cruise begins or ends in Seattle, you're sure to eat well. The city's vibrant culinary scene will not disappoint thanks to a bounty of incredible ingredients like cherries, wild mushrooms and fresh seafood, and a diverse restaurant scene due in part to the city's significant Asian population. Washington state is also the second-largest wine producer in the United States, so try a glass of local wine while you're in town.
Here are some great places to dine for breakfast, lunch and dinner that are within walking distance of the cruise terminal at Pier 66. From Pier 91, which is a little further away, a short Uber ride will be necessary.
Knowing that most folks cruising from Seattle will probably have a hotel stay booked, we are also including a couple of dinner options – Canlis and Ramie – that are farther flung but not to be missed.
Storyville – Tourists may flock to the original Starbucks location, but the line there is long and the coffee is the same old menu served at every Starbucks store. Skip this tourist trap and head a few doors down to Storyville, a much better local roaster that represents Seattle's thriving coffee scene. Fresh baked croissants, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches and hearty granola and yogurt accompany the stellar coffee, making this a great stop for a light breakfast and coffee before shopping Pike Place Market.
Dahlia Bakery – The breakfast sandwiches served on housemade toasted English muffins here are spectacular, and if you prefer a sweet to savory breakfast, there are croissants, fried-to-order donuts with seasonal jam, gluten-free mochi donuts, and limited edition specialties like nutella stuffed brioche. You can't leave without trying their signature triple coconut cream pie either. Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast?
Conversation – On the ground floor of the Thompson Seattle, eggs Benedict are the star of the show, with textbook hollandaise and toppings like smoked ham, smoked salmon or dungeness crab. There's even a popular brunch and booze package with two Benedicts and a mimosa carafe with fresh squeezed orange juice for $71. After brunch, head next door to Seleušs Chocolates for fanciful truffles filled with whiskey or honey-infused chocolate ganache.
Ben Paris – You'll want to make a reservation for this lively restaurant just a block from Pike Place Market. Snag a seat on the patio for people watching and indulge in a creative Bloody Mary with housemade pho broth or coffee with a splash of CBD. All the usual brunch staples are solid and the fried chicken sandwich with spicy mayo and kimchi is a sleeper hit. If you're craving some sugar, fluffy ricotta pancakes with crispy edges and carrot cake with hazelnut feuilletine crunch are sweet treats perfect for sharing.
Pike Place Market – Seattle's original farmers market is open year-round with hundreds of local shops and vendors selling fresh local produce, seafood and crafts under the covered arcade and along the cobblestone streets. A new extension of the market houses local artisans Honest Biscuits, Indi Chocolate and Old Stove Brewing. You can snack your way through Pike Place, while Beecher's Handmade Cheese is an excellent option for grab-and-go lunch. The grilled cheese sandwich is made with their two of their flagship cheeses, sandwiched with fresh basil and tomato slices. For dessert, try the tangy constantly churning cultured gelato at Hellenika – the family-owned creamery is always coming up with creative flavors like gochujang, London fog tea and baseball-inspired peanut and popcorn.
Duke's Seafood – This family-owned sustainable seafood restaurant has seven locations around town, but South Lake Union is the closest to the cruise terminal with outdoor dining and waterfront views. The chowder here is the best in the city, and you can try all four flavors when you order a chowder sampler. The dungeness crab cake is bursting with sweet crab meat and there's line caught wild coho salmon and halibut prepared just about any way you can imagine.
Canlis – This third-generation family-owned restaurant is Seattle's best fine dining, with flawless Pacific Northwest food, an outstanding wine program, sweeping views, dreamy live piano music and impeccable service. A parade of bite-sized finger food snacks (include a haute twist on a blooming onion) whet your appetite for the feast to come as you enjoy sunset views over Lake Union. Chef Aisha Ibrahim brings local ingredients to life with global flavors and her tasting menu is sure to surprise and delight.
Ramie – Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen celebrate their Vietnamese heritage at this new restaurant in Seattle's vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood. Dishes are listed on the menu in Vietnamese with English descriptions, and adventurous diners will love trying unique ingredients like crispy frog legs and pork trotter lettuce wraps. If your knowledge of Vietnamese food is relegated to bánh mì and pho, your palate will be blown away by the vibrant flavors in these elevated modern twists on regional Vietnamese fare.
Neb Wine Bar – This Italian wine bar has a great daily aperitivo hour from 4:30 pm to 6 pm with decadent burrata, spritzes and vermouth tonics. For dinner, tear into pecorino focaccia with rhubarb jam, charred napa cabbage dressed with nduja and uni spaghetti. All the small plates are meant to be shared and pair well with the exclusively Italian wine list. Save room for dessert too – especially the cute cannoli generously filled with red miso, ube and pandan flavored ricotta.