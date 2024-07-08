Cruising from Seattle? Here's Where to Dine

Where to Dine in Seattle: Breakfast

Breakfast donuts at Dahlia Bakery in Seattle (Photo: Dahlia Bakery)

Storyville – Tourists may flock to the original Starbucks location, but the line there is long and the coffee is the same old menu served at every Starbucks store. Skip this tourist trap and head a few doors down to Storyville, a much better local roaster that represents Seattle's thriving coffee scene. Fresh baked croissants, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches and hearty granola and yogurt accompany the stellar coffee, making this a great stop for a light breakfast and coffee before shopping Pike Place Market.

Dahlia Bakery – The breakfast sandwiches served on housemade toasted English muffins here are spectacular, and if you prefer a sweet to savory breakfast, there are croissants, fried-to-order donuts with seasonal jam, gluten-free mochi donuts, and limited edition specialties like nutella stuffed brioche. You can't leave without trying their signature triple coconut cream pie either. Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast?

Conversation – On the ground floor of the Thompson Seattle, eggs Benedict are the star of the show, with textbook hollandaise and toppings like smoked ham, smoked salmon or dungeness crab. There's even a popular brunch and booze package with two Benedicts and a mimosa carafe with fresh squeezed orange juice for $71. After brunch, head next door to Seleušs Chocolates for fanciful truffles filled with whiskey or honey-infused chocolate ganache.

Ben Paris – You'll want to make a reservation for this lively restaurant just a block from Pike Place Market. Snag a seat on the patio for people watching and indulge in a creative Bloody Mary with housemade pho broth or coffee with a splash of CBD. All the usual brunch staples are solid and the fried chicken sandwich with spicy mayo and kimchi is a sleeper hit. If you're craving some sugar, fluffy ricotta pancakes with crispy edges and carrot cake with hazelnut feuilletine crunch are sweet treats perfect for sharing.