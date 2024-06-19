Cruising from San Diego? Here's Where to Dine

San Diego has one of the most underrated food scenes in the United States, especially when it comes to casual fine dining. Chefs in San Diego don't take themselves too seriously, although they definitely take their food seriously, sourcing produce from beloved local farms like Chino Farm and sustainably caught seafood from local fishermen.

If your cruise departs from San Diego, or is making a stop in San Diego, there are lots of great places to dine within walking distance from the Port of San Diego Cruise Ship Terminal. Meals on the boat may be included in your fare, but it's worth exploring the city for all kinds of delicious discoveries. Here are some of the best places to dine for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Little Italy and downtown that are a comfortable walk from your cruise ship.