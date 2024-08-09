Cruising from New York? Here's Where to Dine

New York is widely considered the best food city in America, for the diversity of cuisine and range of outstanding food at every price range, from bagels and pizza to some of the most expensive fine dining in the world.

It also happens to be a major cruise homeport, too, with ships leaving from Manhattan, Brooklyn (Red Hook), and Cape Liberty (Hoboken, just across the river in New Jersey). If you have a couple extra days in New York, it's certainly worth venturing to the East Village, Greenwich Village, SoHo and even beyond Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens for great eats.

The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is located in Hell's Kitchen, a working-class Irish-American tenement neighborhood that earned its name in the 19th century when it was run by gangs. Today, it's decidedly more upscale and home to Javits Convention Center, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards and the extravagant Vessel climbable sculpture.

Here are some of the best spots to dine at breakfast, lunch and dinner that are easily accessible from the ship.