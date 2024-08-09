Cruising from New York? Here's Where to Dine

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
New York is widely considered the best food city in America, for the diversity of cuisine and range of outstanding food at every price range, from bagels and pizza to some of the most expensive fine dining in the world.
It also happens to be a major cruise homeport, too, with ships leaving from Manhattan, Brooklyn (Red Hook), and Cape Liberty (Hoboken, just across the river in New Jersey). If you have a couple extra days in New York, it's certainly worth venturing to the East Village, Greenwich Village, SoHo and even beyond Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens for great eats.
The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is located in Hell's Kitchen, a working-class Irish-American tenement neighborhood that earned its name in the 19th century when it was run by gangs. Today, it's decidedly more upscale and home to Javits Convention Center, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards and the extravagant Vessel climbable sculpture.
Here are some of the best spots to dine at breakfast, lunch and dinner that are easily accessible from the ship.
Coffee Project New York – This Asian-owned coffee roaster has eight locations around New York City, including beautiful cafe in Hell's Kitchen with tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries to pair with your morning brew. A seasonal selection of single origin pour overs are perfection for coffee purists, and espresso beverages are prepared with equal passion and precision. If you're looking to try something more unique, the ginger elixir with sparkling water, ginger syrup and a shot of espresso is delightfully refreshing. Egg skillets, ham and cheese croissants, and smoked salmon or avocado toasts are a hearty breakfast, but don't skip the housemade ube waffles and matcha mochi donuts either.
The Bakery at Greywind – Chef Dan Kluger's bakery and cafe at Hudson Yards is open daily and a great spot to enjoy coffee, cheesy egg and bacon breakfast “bao” sandwiches and unique pastries like blueberry polenta muffins, yuzu poppyseed monkey bread and sesame ginger cookies. The overnight oats are excellent and you can even order a vanilla ice cream sundae with chocolate tahini drizzle for breakfast and make it an affogato if you're feeling indulgent. Starting at 11 am, there are excellent sandwiches and salads for lunch as well.
BondST – If you're craving sushi or Japanese food, this sexy restaurant on the fifth floor of Hudson Yards delivers with a side of people watching and great views of the Vessel. The lunch menu is expansive, with a dozen different sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi, and crispy rice sushi. There are plenty of excellent salad and soup options for lighter appetites, along with miso marinated Chilean sea bass and even wagyu ribeye tomahawk for a heartier meal. BondST is also open for dinner nightly but you'll have a better chance of walking in without a reservation at lunch.
Kyuramen – Ramen restaurant chain Kyuramen has nine locations in New York, including a Times Square location a mile from the cruise terminal. This is a great bet for a quick lunch stop while sightseeing with 70 seats indoors. The queue is usually not too long on weekdays but might take up to 30 minutes on busy weekends. Tokyo tonkotsu shouyu with chasu pork, bamboo shoots, a marinated seven-minute boiled egg and corn is the bestselling noodle bowl but there are more than 10 menu options at any given time, including a vegan vegetable miso ramen with fried tofu, tomato, straw mushrooms and broccoli. The Times Square location also has a boba shop upstairs where customers can order drinks while dining at Kyuramen or waiting for their meal.
Gulaabo – Anyone that enjoys Indian food needs to try this traditional Punjabi restaurant from the award-winning team behind Baar Baar. Punjabi chefs Paramjeet "Param" Bombra and pastry chef Barinder "Bari" Singh are serving a selection of chaat (small plates), kebabs and homestyle curries, as well as Indian breads and sweets. More than half of the menu is vegetarian and if you're feeling indecisive, a kebab platter for two is a great way to try many different bites. The cocktail menu is eclectic and delicious with unique ingredients like ghee-washed bourbon, spicy guava chutney and curry leaf-infused rum adding a distinctive Indian flair.
Kochi – Chef owner Sungchul Shim's contemporary Korean restaurant specializing in skewers is one of 10 Korean restaurants in New York with Michelin stars, representing a recent burst of appreciation for Korean cuisine in the city. The food here is exciting and memorable, with Korean delicacies like abalone and twigim (Korean version of tempura) served with bold flavors. Kochi's tasting menu is one of the best values in the city with more substantial portions than you might expect for fine dining, and this is one of the rare fine dining restaurants that's open seven days a week.