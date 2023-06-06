Mainstream Lines Offer Wide Array of Options to Fit Your Tax Refund

When it comes to finding cruise fares at or below the $1,466 per person threshold (or well below it), you'll be spoiled for choice. Mainstream cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC Cruises, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America or Princess Cruises offer a bounty of itineraries, and you won't be limited to weekend cruises or 3-day cruises.

For instance, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean aboard MSC Seascape can go for $419 per person for an outside cabin, while an 8-night Southern Caribbean voyage on Carnival Celebration can be had for $709 per person on an inside cabin.

Alaska cruises can also fit your tax return budget. We've found fares for $576 per person on an inside cabin for a 7-night cruise on Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas or a 10-night cruise on Norwegian Sun for $719 per person on an inside cabin.

Similarly, good deals can also be had on Mediterranean itineraries. An 11-night Barcelona to Athens voyage aboard Holland America's Oosterdam can fetch prices as low as $1,099 per person on an inside cabin, while a shorter 7-night Western Mediterranean cruise on Costa Smeralda can go for $502 per person on an inside cabin.

Deals can also be found outside of the popular Caribbean, Alaska and Mediterranean regions. A 7-night Hawaii cruise on Royal Princess for as low as $568 per person on an inside cabin (or $907 per person for a balcony cabin), a 7-night Canada/New England cruise aboard Cunard's Queen Mary 2 for $699 per person on an inside cabin, or a 13-night Transatlantic on Celebrity Silhouette for $899 per person on an inside cabin.