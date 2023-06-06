Cruise Travel Agent vs. Online Booking

Booking a Cruise with a Travel Agent: Cons

The hardest part of using a travel agent is finding a good one, especially if you don't know anyone who can recommend one. You might need to talk to a few before you find the right fit. If you pick an agent who is not very professional, you could waste time listening to bad advice or trying to track the agent down when you have a problem.

Unlike when booking online, you can't book a cruise with an agent in the middle of night; you'll have to arrange times to talk during the agent's business hours. Finally, if you book your cruise with a travel agent, you'll have to carry out all communications with the cruise line through the agent, which can sometimes slow the process down if your agent is unavailable.