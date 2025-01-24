Buffets can make even the most composed cruisers turn a little wild. Stuck behind someone who can't decide between rice and mashed potatoes? The urge to cut in line is tempting, but it's not the best buffet etiquette. And let's be real: you won't starve or miss trivia if you wait a few extra seconds.
It's not just you -- buffets bring out a certain chaos in everyone. But that doesn't mean buffet etiquette should fly out the window. "The rules of decent behavior apply no matter how you're getting your food, whether at a table or a buffet," says Lisa Mirza Grotts, an etiquette expert.
With decades of experience, Mirza Grotts, author of "A Traveler's Passport to Etiquette," reminds us that cruise buffets have enough food to feed a small country, so patience is key.
Here are 12 buffet etiquette tips to help keep manners intact so you can enjoy the feast.
Windjammer Marketplace on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Buffet etiquette starts with clean hands. Always wash or sanitize before grabbing those serving utensils -- gastro viruses like norovirus spread fast and can wreak havoc on a cruise ship. With outbreaks capable of sidelining half the passengers in a day, a little soap and water go a long way in keeping everyone healthy and happy. So, don't be that person -- pay attention to personal hygiene for everyone's sake.
Windows Cafe on Azamara Journey (Photo: Rachel King)
Do you have unique dietary needs? Don't hesitate to speak up. Buffets often have options like gluten-free, vegan, or low-salt dishes, but it's always wise to confirm what fits your needs. For more flexibility, the main dining room is your best bet -- they can often customize meals to suit your preferences. Remember, if you don't ask, you don't get.
Buffets go in one direction only. Don't make your way through the line from the opposite direction. It’s basically the same as cutting the line.
Biscayne Bay Buffet on MSC Seaside (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Buffet lines aren't a free-for-all. Be patient, even if someone's moving slowly. If you need to pass or grab a forgotten item, just ask politely -- it's good buffet karma.
Pro tip: on some ships, there's a handy map at the buffet entrance to show you where everything is. Take a quick lap to scope out your options before diving in. Most stations are grab-and-go, with lines usually forming only for made-to-order dishes or the ever-popular ice cream.
Always stick with your young kids (around 10 or younger) at the buffet -- they'll need a little guidance to avoid cutting the line or using their fingers to grab tempting treats like nuts, bread or veggies. Little ones can also get a bit squirrely, risking run-ins with people carrying trays or drinks. Keeping them close ensures a smoother dining experience for everyone.
Hebridean Princess buffet (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Buffet etiquette isn't just for kids -- adults, take note, too. Use the tongs (yes, always) and resist the urge to grab food with your hands or sneak a taste right there. Gastro bugs like E. coli and Salmonella can ruin a cruise faster than you can say "all-you-can-eat." If you're unsure about a dish, take a small portion to your table, and if it's a hit, grab seconds with a fresh plate.
Speaking of tongs, never, ever move the tongs from one platter or hot food station to another. What if the person behind you has allergies to shrimp, and you've just moved the tongs from a shrimp dish to a chicken dish? What if that person is kosher or vegetarian?
Be courteous, even if it means waiting for someone to bring you another serving utensil. Remember, the food isn't going anywhere.
Windjammer buffet on Spectrum of the Seas, showing the ship's many Indian choices (Photo/Heidi Sarna)
Buffet dining is all about abundance, but that doesn't mean you need to pile on the food. Take a few items on your first pass, then return for more if you're still hungry.
And it’s just good manners to never take the last piece -- leave something for those behind you. If something is running low, notify a server and wait for a refill.
Going back for seconds? Leave your dirty plate at the table and grab a fresh one. Your fork has touched that plate, so it’s best not to risk cross-contaminating the tongs or serving spoons.
Self-serve buffet on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
The food will still be there when you get to the front, so hold off on the in-line snacks. A few extra minutes won't hurt anyone (unless you have a medical condition). And if you're eating with your fingers, remember: what else did you touch before? Remember that the tongs you've been touching could be dirty, too. Think twice.
There are no doggie bags at buffets, no exceptions. But hey, room service is available 24/7 on most cruises -- so if you're still hungry later, just dial for a fresh meal.
Buffet on Disney Magic (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Cruise ship dress codes aren't just suggestions -- they set the vibe for onboard dining and events. While some lines lean formal and others keep it casual, most draw the line at shorts, flip-flops, and swimwear in dining venues (and no, don't even think about wearing PJs or a robe to the buffet).
Special events or theme nights might call for extra flair, so packing accordingly is key. And even at the buffet, it's smart to ditch the swimwear and go for something a little more polished.