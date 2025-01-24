Buffets can make even the most composed cruisers turn a little wild. Stuck behind someone who can't decide between rice and mashed potatoes? The urge to cut in line is tempting, but it's not the best buffet etiquette. And let's be real: you won't starve or miss trivia if you wait a few extra seconds.

It's not just you -- buffets bring out a certain chaos in everyone. But that doesn't mean buffet etiquette should fly out the window. "The rules of decent behavior apply no matter how you're getting your food, whether at a table or a buffet," says Lisa Mirza Grotts, an etiquette expert.

With decades of experience, Mirza Grotts, author of "A Traveler's Passport to Etiquette," reminds us that cruise buffets have enough food to feed a small country, so patience is key.

Here are 12 buffet etiquette tips to help keep manners intact so you can enjoy the feast.