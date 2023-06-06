What kind of bed setup can I expect on a cruise ship?

Nearly every oceangoing cruise ship is set up with two twin beds or one two-person bed, ranging from a double to a king, depending on cruise line and cabin type. You will not find the two-double-bed setup so common in hotel rooms. Some river and expedition ships do have rooms with beds that are only singles or only doubles and cannot be switched. Solo cabins, found on a handful of lines, feature one bed, which will either be a twin or a full, again depending on the line.

Beds are generally flanked by nightstands and reading lights.