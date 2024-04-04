Taking a cruise doesn’t just mean traveling on a ship. Unless you live within walking distance of your embarkation port, your journey will usually involve one or a series of planes, trains and/or automobiles before and after you set foot on your cruise ship.

And while driving can often be a feasible way to reach your embarkation port from your home, flying is still very much the norm. Identifying the closest airport and the logistics involved in transferring from airport to the cruise port is still an inevitable piece of every cruiser’s journey.

However, not all distances between cruise ports and airports are created equal. Fort Lauderdale’s airport, for example, is a breezy 10 minutes from Port Everglades. Southampton, England is a pain-inducing 90 minute drive that can cost a bundle in a taxi. It’s crucial to factor in these distances and commute times (and, let’s face it, costs) when planning your travel to and from your ship.

The good news is that, even on the worst of cases, the distances between airport and cruise port are not insurmountable. Moreover, cruise lines typically offer transfers to and from your embarkation port. And alternate transportation options (like taxis, rideshare services, shuttles and even trains) are usually readily available.

Here are seven cruise ports that are notoriously distant from the nearest airport, and seven that are remarkably close.