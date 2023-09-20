There are some songs that automatically get you excited for your upcoming cruise. A good cruise playlist gets you in that mood, but also reminds you to have fun on dry land between cruises. Some songs naturally fit into the cruise music genre (yes, we made that up), which we are now dubbing "cruise songs."

We’re hoping you can already hear the steel drum sounds of the Beach Boys “Kokomo” starting up in your head, as you picture yourself jamming to this cruise song on the sun deck. Or maybe Sheryl Crow singing “Soak Up the Sun” suits you better.

To be honest, our list of music that gets us in a cruise kind of mood is endless. We can’t exactly leave out “The Love Boat Theme,” can we? We could also fold the entire reggae genre into our cruise music genre, or every single line dance from the "Electric Slide" to the "Wobble."

While our list of great cruising songs may be endless, here’s our top 12 of classic cruise songs, including a few recent ones that might not be on your list yet.