If you’re planning your next — or first — cruise vacation and are debating which cruise line to choose, consider aligning with your astrological sign. Whether you’re an adventurous Aries, detail-oriented Virgo or an extroverted Leo, there is a cruise line that perfectly matches your zodiac sign.
Read on to find out if your sign matches an ultra-luxe line, a serene river cruise or an off-grid adventure.
For Aries, adventure is non-negotiable — and Royal Caribbean more than delivers. With the world’s largest cruise ships — Icon, Utopia and Wonder, — and packed with high-energy activities like gravity-defying aqua shows, Cirque du Soleil-caliber performances, water parks and rock climbing walls, there’s never a dull moment. These cruises to destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean and Mediterranean, are made for free-spirited fire signs who want to keep their plans flexible and the fun nonstop.
Explora Journeys' first ship, Explora I (Photo: Explora Journeys)
Tauruses long for indulgent experiences that seamlessly combine comfort and luxury. Explora Journeys two ships, Explora I and Explora II, deliver just that with their relaxed take on high-end cruising. It includes swanky dining, pools and suites that feel like stepping into a chic boutique hotel – minus any hint of stuffiness. Explora’s bespoke small-group experiences and private arrangements cater to every detail. They are perfectly tailored for these methodical earth signs that are pleasured by careful planning. After all, Tauruses aren’t fans of compromise — they’re steadfast to their core.
NCL's Norwegian Prima in Lisbon (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Geminis are all about duality — one minute; they’re the life of the party; the next, they’re deep in thought, pondering life’s big questions. This lively air sign loves travel that offers a mix of excitement and connection through many different activities. That’s why Norwegian’s ships, such as the jaunty Norwegian Prima, are practically made for them, with everything from go-kart tracks and laser tag to Broadway shows and buzzing nightlife.
Aerial photo of National Geographic ExplNational Geographic Explorer in Antarctica (Photo: Joshua Vela, Lindblad Expeditions)
When it comes to Cancers, their cruise style is all about building meaningful connections — with people and their surroundings. Even with itineraries that take you to far-flung destinations, such as the Galapagos and Indonesia, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' intimate size ships, coupled with expert crew make water signs feel at home. The line’s adventurous sailings allow you to immerse yourself in the beauty of the sea while building in quiet time like nighttime stargazing and nature-filled lectures. As the most family-focused sign, Cancers will love the line’s family-friendly expeditions, too, ideal for curious globetrotting kiddos.
Scarlet Lady is a vibrant, fun-filled ship (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Leos love a good time and seek trips that match their bold, vibrant energy. Virgin Voyages ships give Instagram-worthy moments at every turn, with a fun, fresh, and unapologetically modern vibe across its four-strong fleet. With spectacular entertainment and lively themed parties like ‘Scarlet Night,’ on ships including Scarlet Lady, this adults-only line lets everyone play at their own pace and be their best authentic selves — perfect for a Leo who loves being the center of attention.
A delicious shrimp and chicken laksa in Talaat Nam on Ritz Carlton's Evrima (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Detail-oriented Virgos appreciate simplicity but still desire luxury when they travel. Ritz-Carlton’s ships combine the brand’s signature service with sleek, intimate vessels. Stunning accommodations and Michelin-star quality dining provide a stellar onboard experience on the line's three luxurious three ships, Evrima, Ilma and Luminara, while the line’s partnerships with local arts and music communities bring local flavor onboard for curious, culture-seeking fire signs.
Viking Longship in Porto (Photo: Viking)
When air signs like Libra travel, they thrive on mingling with locals and soaking up the social scene. That’s what makes a Viking cruise so appealing. Whether aboard its sleek river ships or plush ocean vessels, you always know what to expect — and it’s the perfect balance for the sign of the scales. Viking’s ships offer a blend of casual sophistication, with sailings centered around port-intensive itineraries and enriching onboard experiences. And as long as a Libra has their crew by their side, they’re guaranteed to have fun.
Le Boreal (Photo: Ponant)
Scorpios don’t just travel; they transform. Known for their daring, independent spirit, they thrive on adventures that test their limits and spark self-discovery. Ponant’s fleet — from elegant sailing ships to cutting-edge icebreakers — crafts itineraries designed to explore the world’s wildest frontiers, from the Arctic to the South Pacific, giving this water sign the immersive, boundary-pushing experiences they seek.
Christening of Silver Endeavour in Antarctica (Photo: Tim Johnson)
Free-spirited Sagittarians are natural-born explorers — the more obscure the destination, the better. Silversea’s expedition ships blend the thrill of exploration with the line’s signature elegance in destinations from the Kimberley in Australia to the vastness of Antarctica. After a day of ticking off bucket-list sights, guests return to impeccable service, decadent meals and deep tissue massages at the Zagara Beauty Spa on ships such as Silver Endeavour and Silver Cloud.
Holland America Line Rotterdam in Dover (Photo: Port of Dover)
Capricorns are disciplined and grounded, rarely stepping away from their responsibilities. But when they take a vacation, they’ve earned it — and they want an impeccably planned trip. Enter Holland America, a cruise line known for its attentive crew and loyal guests who keep coming back for more. With its blend of traditional cruising charm and modern touches, Holland America’s fleet, including Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam, lets Capricorns fully unplug, unwind and enjoy the journey they so deserve.
Bicycles next to AmaMora (Photo: Cynthia J. Drake)
Aquarians dream of eye-opening destinations and experiences — think museums, architecture and artisan boutiques. AmaWaterways is a standout in the river cruise world, known for its elegant ships and exceptional itineraries in destinations from Europe to Egypt. With wellness-focused sailings and trips tailored to Black, Spanish-speaking, and female travelers, AmaWaterways makes it easy for Aquarians to find the meaningful connections they treasure while exploring the world.
Disney Treasure's Grand Lobby hosts many events during your sailing. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Pisces are dream-driven introverts with rich imaginations, and there’s no better place for them to let their minds wander than at the sea. Disney Cruise Line's whimsical fleet let these water signs dive headfirst into a world of magic from the moment they step aboard. Known for being a top pick for families, Disney Cruise Line isn’t just about the kids — it’s about fun for everyone. Imagine whimsical dining, shows, kids' clubs, plus adults-only dining and quiet kid-free areas on ships including Disney Treasure and Disney Wish.