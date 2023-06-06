Cruise Line Tipping Policies: Expedition Lines

The tipping policies for the expedition cruise lines are as follows:

Celebrity Cruises (Celebrity Expedition Ships Only)

Unlike on Celebrity's larger ships, all tips are included in the cruise fares for the much smaller Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xperience, which operate exclusively in the Galapagos Islands. If passengers wish to reward someone for extraordinary service, they can do so by giving a cash tip to that person. The amount is up to each individual. There are no extra charges.

Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten has two separate tipping policies. On its coastal voyages in Norway, there's a no-tipping policy. On expedition trips, Hurtigruten recommends a gratuity of 80 NOK (approximately $10) per passenger, per day, but the actual amount is left up to each passenger. Forms are left in the cabin for passengers to fill out and give to the purser before the end of the cruise. The amount will be charged to your onboard account.

If you do want to reward a particular crew member for exceptional service, you may tip him or her individually. No gratuities are added to wine or cocktail purchases.

Lindblad Expeditions

On Lindblad Expeditions, gratuities are not included on most ships. The suggested gratuity is $10 to $12 per passenger, per day. Tips can be paid in cash, by credit card or by traveler's check. On Sea Cloud, National Geographic Orion and National Geographic Explorer, tips are included in the fare.

Passengers who wish to give an additional tip or gift to individual crew members may do so at their discretion. There are no extra charges. Bartenders are included in the general gratuity and do not need to be compensated separately.

Ponant

Tips are discretionary and the line recommends 10 to 12 euros per passenger, per day. Envelopes are left in the cabin at the end of the cruise and can be deposited in a box at the reception desk.

UnCruise Adventures

The line states that gratuities are at the discretion of the traveler. For passengers that wish to tip the suggested amount is 5 to 10 percent of the cruise fare.