Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits

Is It a Good Idea to Buy Stock in a Cruise Line?

While Cruise Critic cannot offer investment advice, members on the Cruise Critic message boards have reported that holding cruise line stocks over time has been beneficial, particularly for those who take multiple cruises per year.

If you invest $4,000 and typically take four cruises per year, each one with $100 in onboard credit (i.e., free spending money), your investment "earns" $400 or 10 percent per year. There are some fine print details that could alter that, though. In most cases, the investor OBC is superseded by other special offer credits, so no stacking. If you shop the deals and frequently get OBCs on your own, then the cruise line's stock perk is less of a benefit after all.

It is good to note, however, that even with other OBCs on your account, you might be eligible for the portion of the stockholder benefit credit that exceeds the other credit. So, if your booking came with an onboard credit of $75 and your cruise line stock benefit is $100, you might still be able to get the difference of $25 applied to your cabin.

Also know that the benefit is limited to one credit per cabin per 100 shares on each sailing and is nontransferable. You will be required to submit a copy of your brokerage statement, usually two to three weeks before sailing. The name on the statement must match the name of the person sailing, so no sharing among friends, unless you plan to jointly own the stock. There are exceptions in the fine print for cases of jointly owned stocks, but the restriction of having 100 shares per cabin still applies.

Other message board members who have owned cruise line stock for years report that even though the stocks have had some turbulent times in the past, over the long haul they have risen in value, earning a return on the investment above and beyond the investor benefits earned in the form of onboard credits. As with all stock purchases, you do take a risk that the cruise line stocks will not perform as well in the future as perhaps they did in the past, so make sure you understand all the fine print before you invest.

Ultimately, only you can decide what is best for your personal financial situation; Cruise Critic can neither support nor advise against your decision to purchase stocks. We strongly advise doing your own research and seeking out the counsel of a financial adviser before making any stock purchase.