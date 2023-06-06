Cruise Line Smoking Policies

Azamara

Smoking is permitted on the portside forward section of the pool deck, in a clearly marked area.

Carnival Cruise Line

Cigarette smoking in public venues is only permitted in designated areas within Carnival's night clubs and casinos (and sometimes casino bars); note smoking in clubs is not permitted on Carnival Elation, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Victory and Carnival Vista.

Smoking is permitted in designated exterior open deck areas of all ships. Cigar and pipe smoking is only permitted in designated outdoor areas on open decks.

Celebrity Cruises

Smoking is only permitted in designated outdoor areas, which vary by ship.

Costa Cruises

Smoking is permitted in designated spaces on the open decks, on private balconies and in the Cigar Lounge.

Crystal Cruises

The only places indoor smoking is permitted are the Connoisseur Club smoking lounge (aboard Crystal Mozart, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony) and the VIP area of the casino during play (though the casino excludes cigar and pipe smoking). A number of outdoor areas are designated for smoking on deck, including near the pool area. There is one outdoor section for smoking on the smaller Crystal Esprit yacht, on Deck 5's portside aft.

Cunard Line

Smoking, including smoking of e-cigarettes, is only permitted in designated areas of the open decks. Churchill's Cigar Lounge is the one exception to this, but for cigars and pipes only.

Disney Cruise Line

Smoking is permitted outdoors on Disney Magic and Disney Wonder on the starboard side of Deck 4 (from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and the forward, port side of Deck 9. On Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, it's permitted on the port side aft of Deck 4 (from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.); on Deck 12 aft, port side, by the Meridian Lounge; and on Deck 13 forward, port side, by the Currents Bar.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Passengers are able to smoke on cabin balconies (except for Deck 7 terrace balconies on Black Watch and Boudicca) and in specially designated areas on open-air decks. Vaporless e-cigarettes may additionally be used in staterooms.

Holland America Line

Smoking is permitted on the starboard side of the Sea View Bar/Pool (port side on Koningsdam, Prinsendam and Nieuw Statendam); the Sports Deck forward and starboard side of the Crow's Nest aft on Maasdam, Veendam, Volendam, Zaandam, Rotterdam and Amsterdam; the Oak Room on Noordam (including cigars and pipes); and the Sun Bar on Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam. Smoking is allowed in all casinos (apart from special nonsmoking days), except Zuiderdam, Oosterdam, Westerdam and Eurodam, which have entirely smoke-free casinos.

Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed on the designated outside deck areas apart from the Oak Room. E-cigarettes are allowed in designated smoking areas, as well as inside passenger staterooms (but not on balconies).

MSC Cruises

Policies and designated smoking zones vary by ship, but it's permitted on certain areas of the outside decks and sometimes in indoor areas like the casinos, or if the ship offers it, in the cigar lounge (like on MSC Divina, for example).

Norwegian Cruise Line

Smoking is permitted in designated areas on open decks, in casinos (for players only) and in cigar bars. On The Waterfront aboard Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, smoking is allowed on the starboard side excluding food-service areas. Garden Villa passengers are also allowed to smoke in their private gardens or sun decks. Cigar and pipe smoking is allowed in cigar bars and designated smoking lounges.

Oceania Cruises

Smoking is permitted only in the aft port corner of Horizons and the starboard forward section of the outdoor Pool Deck (the latter area is the sole designated spot for cigar and pipe smoking). E-cigarettes may be smoked anywhere apart from dining venues (including outside seating areas).

P&O Cruises

Passengers who wish to light up can smoke on certain designated areas of the open deck; the same rules apply for electronic cigarettes.

Ponant

Ponant ships are nonsmoking apart from the specifically designated areas on the outside decks.

Princess Cruises

Smoking is generally permitted in cigar lounges, in sections of nightclubs and casinos, and on portions of open decks that are clearly marked "Designated Smoking Areas." Within the casinos, smoking is restricted to designated slot machines while playing those machines. (Casinos have at least one designated nonsmoking night per sailing, beginning at 6 p.m.) Electronic cigarette smoking is permitted in staterooms (but not on balconies) and in other designated smoking areas. Cigar and pipe smoking is permitted only in cigar lounges.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cigarette smoking is only allowed in designated areas of the outdoor pool area fleetwide and within the Connoisseur Club (not found on Navigator). It's also permissible in the following public areas: Horizon Lounge (designated area outside) on Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Mariner and Galileo's on Seven Seas Navigator.

Cigar and pipe smoking is permitted in the Connoisseur Club; cigar smoking is also allowed in the designated area of the pool area (opposite the pool bar), but pipe smoking is not.

Royal Caribbean International

On all Royal Caribbean ships, smoking (including cigars and pipes) is permitted in designated areas of the open decks. (For most ships, this will be on the starboard side; on Oasis-class ships, it's on the port side.) Casino Royale allows smoking (with the exception of voyages departing from Australia and the U.K.) but has designated nonsmoking areas as well on all ships -- apart from those departing from China and Hong Kong. Ships sailing from Chinese homeports also offer one indoor smoking venue apiece. Cigar and pipe smoking is additionally permitted in cigar bars, which can be found on Freedom-class and Voyager-class ships.

Seabourn Cruise Line

On Seabourn ships, smoking is permitted on one side of the Sky Bar and one side of the open terrace aft of The Club on Deck 5. It's also allowed on the starboard side of the open terrace aft of Seabourn Square on Deck 7; this is also the only place where cigar and pipe smoking is permitted. Electronic cigarettes may additionally be used in all suites.

SeaDream Yacht Club

Smoking is permitted in designated outdoor areas on deck.

Silversea Cruises

Smoking -- including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and pipes -- is permitted in the Connoisseur's Corner, at select tables outside the Panorama Lounge and the Pool Bar, and at designated outside areas on the open deck.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking allows smoking in just one outdoor area, on the starboard side of Deck 8.

Windstar Cruises

Smoking is only allowed in designated areas on the open decks.