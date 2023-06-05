Cruise Line Room Service Fees

Cruise ship room service is just the kind of luxury that we crave when we cruise, even when it comes with a fee. It even makes early morning excursions possible some days and may be the only way to manage your hangry cruise mates. And who doesn't need an afternoon pick-me-up of nachos or cookies?

In case you’re wondering if cruise room service fees mean you don’t need to tip, the answer is no. Some lines do include a standard gratuity on room service orders, which would let you off the tip-on-arrival hook.

We've scoured the policies and menus for the details on room service fees and the extra charges of the major cruise lines to help you avoid surprises.