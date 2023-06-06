Cruise Line Response Guidelines

Cruise Critic allows the management or representatives of cruise lines to respond to reviews written about their ships. Please make sure the response is written as you wish to see it posted on our site. In order to post your management response, it must be:

Family Friendly: No profanity, threats, prejudiced comments, hate speech or other non-family-friendly content. No graphic reports of violent criminal activity or participation in drug-related activity. Reports of deaths will be considered on an individual basis.

Unique and independent: We allow one response per review posted on our site. Please coordinate with other authorized cruise line management or employees to make certain you are the one designated to respond to the review.

Original: No quoted material from other sources, no hearsay, and no material published elsewhere. This includes correspondence from a guest or other third party.

Professional: Management responses are posted below the review you specify when you write the response. They are read by general Cruise Critic users, and therefore should be written in a manner that is representative of the customer service policies of your business.

Relevant to all Cruise Critic users: Please do not post responses that include content irrelevant to the review in question. No personal insults or irrelevant comments of a personal nature. Management responses may not threaten or coerce a reviewer or attempt to suppress reviewer contributions on our site. No accusations of review fraud. No responses directed to Cruise Critic staff or commenting about Cruise Critic policies. Owner responses must be based on first-hand experiences of management or their staff members.

Respectful of Personal Privacy: No speculation as to the identity of the reviewer. Personal information of any person, including names, addresses, phone numbers or other information that may be used to identify an individual is prohibited.

Non-Commercial: No promotional material of any kind, including incentives for the guest to return, loyalty programs and URLs that are irrelevant to the review in question. We reserve the right to reject any URL.

Written with standard e-mail formatting: No HTML tags and no excessive ALL CAPS, slang, formatting issues, repeated text, or typographic symbols. Please note that most text and paragraph formatting, including lists, will not appear in owner responses. Please respond in English. Do not transliterate into another alphabet. Machine translated management responses that are unreadable or incomprehensible will not be accepted. We will reject management responses written in two languages.

Submitted using a valid e-mail address: No fake e-mail addresses, please. We may need to contact you if there is a problem with your response.

If your response complies with these guidelines, it will typically be published within several business days and you will receive notification. For more information on why and how to write Management Responses, check out our guide.

To write a response, log in to the dashboard.

See Also:

How Do I Respond to a Review for My Cruise Line?

Cruise Line Responses: FAQs and Helpful Tips

Cruise Critic reserves the right to remove a review or management response at any time for any reason. The reviews posted on Cruise Critic are individual and highly subjective opinions. The opinions expressed in reviews are those of Cruise Critic members and not of Independent Traveler, Inc. We do not endorse any of the opinions expressed by reviewers or in management responses. We are not affiliated with any establishment listed or reviewed on this web site.

In accordance with our privacy policy, Cruise Critic does not release anyone's personal contact information.