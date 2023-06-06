Cruise Line Cancellation Policies: A Closer Look

Editor's note: For revised cancellation policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, please reference our story on that topic: Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility

No one wants to imagine that they might need to cancel their much-anticipated cruise. To make matters worse, reading the fine print can make you cross-eyed. Cruise line cancellation policies are complex and inconsistent industrywide, and not always forgiving to travelers who need to abandon their vacation plans at the last minute.

Yet, understanding your line's cancellation policy and penalty schedule will allow you to make an informed decision about whether or not you should buy travel insurance -- the one thing that will protect you if an unexpected event necessitates you cancel your planned sailing.

To help you out, Cruise Critic has taken a close look at the cancellation policies and penalties for 19 of the world's top cruise lines. As you peruse them, it's wise to keep the following in mind:

A general rule of thumb is the longer the cruise, the tougher the cancellation penalties.

While airfare, land packages, hotel stays and transfers booked through the cruise lines are sometimes included in the cruise cancellation policies, other prebooked incidentals, such as shore excursions, spa treatments and specialty dining, are almost always dealt with under separate cancellation terms and conditions.

Some specially priced promotional fares are totally nonrefundable as soon as they're purchased.

While most cruise lines will accept notifications of cancellation by phone, several companies require written documentation; be sure to ask your line or travel agent if you are unsure of proper protocol.

Name changes (other than typos) may be considered as cancellations by some cruise lines.

Cancellation fees may be different for third and fourth occupants in a cabin.

Azamara

Special notes: For cruise cancellations less than 90 days out, the penalties outlined below are likewise applied for hotel, transfers and standard air that are booked through the cruise line.

For All Cruises:

121 days or longer before sailing: $75 per person

120–91 days: 25 percent of the fare

90–61 days: 50 percent

31–60 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

Carnival Cruise Line

Special notes: Carnival's cancellation policies apply to the cruise and any other related travel purchases through the line, such as transfers, standard airfare and pre-/post-cruise packages. Cancellation of Pack & Go cruises, which are typically offered close to sailing dates, forfeits the full fare at any point after booking.

Super Saver fares, guarantee cabinsand Early Saver fares, which apply to cruises booked far in advance, are subject to a nonrefundable deposit, regardless of cancellation date (though Early Saver fare holders will get a future cruise credit, minus a $50 per person service fee).

For Cruises of Two to Five Nights: (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Transatlantic and Panama Canal Cruises, and Pack & Go fares)

75–56 days before sailing: Deposit

55–30 days: Deposit or 50 percent of the fare (whichever is greater)

29–15 days: Deposit or 75 percent (whichever is greater)

14 days or less: 100 percent

For Cruises of Six or More Nights: (Plus all Alaska, Europe, Transatlantic and Panama Canal Cruises; Excluding Pack & Go fares)

90–56 days before sailing: Deposit

55–30 days: Deposit or 50 percent of the fare (whichever is greater)

29–15 days: Deposit or 75 percent (whichever is greater)

14 days or less: 100 percent

Celebrity Cruises

Note: The cruise cancellation penalties outlined below are defined for cruises purchased on or after April 16, 2018.

For All Cruises of Four Nights or Less:

74–61 days before sailing: 50 percent of the fare

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of Five Nights or Longer: (Including Cruise Tours)

89–75 days before sailing: 25 percent of the fare

74–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

Costa Cruises

Note: Unlike most cruise lines, Costa bases its penalties on its unique tiered fare system, with one bracket for Basic Value fares, and another one for Comfort categories (i.e., Deluxe, Premium and Classic fares). A change from Basic to Comfort constitutes a cancellation and is a new booking.

Changes from air/sea packages to cruise-only and name changes for more than one passenger are considered rebookings and cancellation fees apply.

For All Basic Fares: (Excluding Full World Cruises and Segments)

90 days or longer before sailing: 15 percent of the fare

89–57 days: 25 percent

56–30 days: 50 percent

29–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For All Comfort Categories: (Excluding Full World Cruises and Segments)

89–57 days before sailing: Deposit

56–30 days: 50 percent of the fare

29–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

Full World Cruises and World Cruise Segments:

90 days or longer before sailing: 15 percent (deposit)

89–57 days: 25 percent

56–45 days: 50 percent

44–30 days: 75 percent

29 days or less: 100 percent

Crystal Cruises

Note: The line maintains separate cancellation penalties for its four arms: Crystal Ocean, Crystal Yacht Crystal Expedition and Crystal River. (River cruise cancellation policies are not addressed below). Associated bookings, including airfare, hotel stays and land-based vacation extensions, are included under the cruise cancellation policies.

Separate cancellation policies also apply for world cruises, world cruise segments and cruise combinations (which allow cruisers to combine two or more itineraries).

For Crystal Ocean Voyages of 13 Nights or Less:

121 or more days before sailing: $100 administration fee ($200 beginning in 2022)

120–91 days: 25 percent of the fare

90–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Crystal Ocean Voyages of 14 to 21 Nights:

151 or more days before sailing: $200 administration fee* ($300 beginning in 2022)*

150–121 days: 25 percent of the fare

120–91 days: 50 percent

90–61 days: 75 percent

60 days or less: 100 percent

For All Crystal Ocean Voyages of 22 Nights or Longer:

181 or more days before sailing: $500 administration fee

180–151 days: 25 percent of the fare

150–121 days: 50 percent

120–91 days: 75 percent

90 days or less: 100 percent

For All Crystal Yacht and Expedition Voyages:

121 or more days before sailing: $500 administration fee

120–91 days: 25 percent of the fare

90–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

Cunard Line

Note: Cancellation penalties also apply to advance bookings made in conjunction with the cruise, such as airfare, hotel stays, pre- and post-voyage packages and shore excursions.

For All Cruises of 30 Nights or Less: (Including World Voyage Segments)

120–91 days before sailing: Deposit or 25 percent of the fare (whichever is lower)

90–61 days: 40 percent

60–31 days: 50 percent

30–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of 30 Nights or Longer: (Including World Voyage Segments):

150–121 nights: Deposit or 30 percent of the fare (whichever is lower)

120–91 days before sailing: 40 percent

90–64 days: 50 percent

63–43 days: 75 percent

42 days or less: 100 percent

Disney Cruise Line

Note: Separate fee schedules apply to flight and hotel cancellations. Some promotional reservations for inside, outside and veranda categories have special restrictions, making those cruise fares entirely nonrefundable. Name changes are considered cancellations.

For Cruises of One to Five Nights: (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

89–45 days before sailing: Deposit

44–30 days: 50 percent of the fare

29–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For Cruises of Six Nights or More: (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms):

119–56 days before sailing: Deposit

55–30 days: 50 percent of the fare

29–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises in Suites and Concierge Staterooms:

90 days or more before sailing: Deposit

89–56 days: 50 percent of the fare

55–30 days: 75 percent

29 days or less: 100 percent

Holland America Line

Note: Holland America's cancellation penalties vary by itinerary. Outlined cancellation penalties also apply to airfare, hotel stays, ground transfers and pre- and post-cruise land packages booked through Holland America. Some specially priced promotions are 100 percent nonrefundable.

For Grand World and Grand Voyages: (or Segments Thereof); 28-Night-Plus Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas Voyages; Incan Empires or Amazon Explorer Cruises; 30-Night-Plus Transatlantic Europe Cruises (or Segment Thereof)

120–91 days before sailing: Deposit

90–76 days: 60 percent of the fare

75 days or less: 100 percent

For Other Cruises of Seven Nights or Longer:

90–64 days before sailing: Deposit

63–43 days: 50 percent of the fare

42–22 days: 75 percent

21 days or less: 100 percent

For Cruises up to Six Nights:

75–57 days before sailing: Deposit

56–29 days: 50 percent of the fare

28–16 days: 75 percent

15 days or less: 100 percent

MSC Cruises

Note: Cruise cancellation charges also apply to airfare, hotels and other services arranged through MSC Cruises.

For All Cruises of 15 Nights or Less: (Excluding MSC Yacht Club)

89–61 days before sailing: Deposit

60–46 days: 50 percent of the fare

45–16 days: 75 percent

15 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of 15 Nights or Longer: (Excluding World Cruise and MSC Yacht Club):

109–61 days before sailing: Deposit

60–46 days: 50 percent of the fare

45–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For World Cruises:

120 or more days before departure: Deposit (15 percent of the fare)

119–60 days: 25 percent

59–15 days: 50 percent

14–10 days: 75 percent

9 days or less: 100 percent

For MSC Yacht Club:

120–90 days before departure: Deposit

89–60 days: 50 percent

59–30 days: 75 percent

29 days or less: 100 percent

Norwegian Cruise Line

Notes: Norwegian bases cancellation penalties on both cruise length and cabin category. Cruise cancellation policies also apply to airfare, hotel stays and certain other advance bookings made through Norwegian within 60 days. Name changes are considered cancellations.

For All Cruises of Six Nights or Less: (Mini-Suites and Below)

86–76 days before sailing: Deposit or 25 percent of the fare (whichever is higher)

75–61 days: Deposit or 50 percent (whichever is higher)

60–31 days: Deposit or 75 percent (whichever is higher)

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of Seven Nights or Longer: (Mini-Suites and Below):

119–91 days before sailing: 25 percent of the fare

90–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For The Haven Suites, Suites, Garden Villas and Holiday Bookings:

119–106 days before sailing: Deposit or 25 percent of the fare (whichever is higher)

105–91 days: Deposit or 50 percent (whichever is higher)

90–61 days: 75 percent

60 days or less: 100 percent

Oceania Cruises

Note: Fare penalties are inclusive of airfare purchased through the line, as well. Separate fee policies are in place for the line's world cruises.

For All Cruises of 14 Nights or Less:

120–91 days before sailing: $250 plus administrative fee, which varies and can be converted to a future cruise credit (alternatively, for Owner's, Vista and Oceania suites , the penalty is 10 percent of the cruise fare)

90–76 days: 25 percent of the fare

75–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of 15 Nights or Longer: (Excluding World Cruises)

180–151 days before sailing: $250 plus administrative fee, which varies and can be converted to a future cruise credit (alternatively, for Owner's, Vista and Oceania suites, the penalty is 10 percent of the cruise fare)

150–121 days: 25 percent of the fare

120–91 days: 50 percent

90–61 days: 75 percent

60 days or less: 100 percent

Princess Cruises

Note: Fares for cruise tours and fees for prepurchased gifts and special services are also subject to the below cancellation penalties when canceled 56 or fewer days out for sailings of 30 nights or less, or 89 or fewer days for cruises 30 nights or longer. Different cancellation policies apply for hotels, shore excursions and airfare booked through Princess. Name and departure date changes are considered cancellations.

For All Cruises of Five Days or Less:

74–45 days before sailing: Deposit

44–29 days: 50 percent of the fare

28–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of Six to 24 Days: (Including World Cruise Segments):

89–57 days before sailing: Deposit

56–29 days: 50 percent

28–15 days: 75 percent

14 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of 25 days or more: (Including Full World Cruises and Segments)

119–90 days before sailing: Deposit

89–64 days: 50 percent

63–43 days: 75 percent

42 days or less: 100 percent

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Note: Regent's cancellation policy is one of the industry's strictest, with its penalties extending farther out than most other lines. Note that separate cancellation policies are in place for the highest level suites (such as Master and Regent suites), for bookings aboard Seven Seas Splendor and for voyages of 100 nights or longer.

For Cruises of 14 Nights or Less:

121 days or longer before sailing: 25 percent of the fare

120–91 days: 50 percent

90–61 days: 75 percent

60 days or less: 100 percent

For Cruises of 15 Nights or Longer: (Excluding Voyages of 100 Nights or Longer)

151 days or longer before sailing: 25 percent of the fare

150–121 days: 50 percent

120–91 days: 75 percent

90 days or less: 100 percent

Royal Caribbean International

Note: The outlined cancellation fees for cruises of five nights and longer are also applicable toward Royal Caribbean cruise tours. Fees for single occupancy and third, fourth or higher occupants may vary.

For All Cruises of Four Nights or Less:

74–61 days before sailing: 50 percent of the fare

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of Five Nights or Longer:

89–75 days before sailing: 25 percent of the fare

74–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

Seabourn Cruise Line

Note: Outlined cruise cancellation fees are likewise applicable to airfare and land arrangements made through the line unless only non-cruise components are canceled. Specially priced promotions may be fully nonrefundable.

For All Cruises of 25 Nights or Less:

121–91 days before sailing: 15 percent of the fare

90–46 days: 50 percent

45–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

For All Cruises of 26 Nights or Longer:

150–121 days before sailing: 15 percent of the fare

120–91 days: 50 percent

90–76 days: 75 percent

75 days or less: 100 percent

Silversea Cruises

Note: Separate cancellation fees apply for Silversea world cruise and world cruise segments.

For All Cruises: (Excluding World Cruises and World Cruise Segments)

121 days or longer before sailing: $200 administrative fee (may be converted to a future cruise credit)

120–91 days: 15 percent of the fare

90–61 days: 50 percent

60–31 days: 75 percent

30 days or less: 100 percent

Viking Ocean Cruises

Note: Viking fare cancellation policies are inclusive of any land or air component booked through Viking. Note that world and grand cruises (more than 25 days long) carry separate cancellation policies.

For All Cruises: (Excluding World and Grand Cruises)

120 days or longer before sailing: $100 per person

119–90 days: 20 percent of the fare

89–70 days: 35 percent

69–50 days: 50 percent

49–30 days: 75 percent

29 days or less: 100 percent

Virgin Voyages

Note: Virgin has a simplified cancellation policy that's a bit different from the standard cruise line penalty structure.

For All Cruises:

121 or more days before travel: Deposit (unless cruise is canceled within seven days of payment, then deposit also refunded)

120–45 days: No refund given; however, passengers can request a future cruise credit in the amount paid or move booking to a new sailing date (both with a one-year expiration)

44 days or less: 100 percent

Windstar Cruises

Note: Airfare booked through the cruise line is nonrefundable once purchased.

For All Cruises: