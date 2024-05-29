Cruise Ducks: Cruising's Strange Obsession

Two Sides of the Duck-Hiding Equation

While cruisers take pleasure in participating in duck-hiding on ships, the behavior is ruffling the feathers of some cruise lines -- even among passengers that already do some admittedly strange things onboard.

When cruise passengers pack their suitcases, they’re now considering packing a plethora of rubber ducks in addition to sunscreen and their daily attire. It’s likely the same rubber ducks won’t come home with them, though. They’re meant to hide around the ship for other passengers to find.

However, this has many cruise employees concerned because of safety reasons passengers don’t think of. While the lightheartedness is enjoyable for cruisers, it has stressed some crew members whose concern for the safety of everyone onboard is paramount.

Some people hide two dozen ducks, while others hide over 1,000 ducks. Imagine the headache for the crew if the ducks aren’t all found. The rubber ducks might remain in plants, in shops, and who knows where else around the ship! This is part of the problem – often, the passengers who hide them don’t remember every single nook and cranny they placed a duck.

Brian Flock and Samantha Kanner, better known as the famous podcasting team behind DCL Duo, perfectly explain this double-edged conundrum:

"The ducks started off as added “pixie dust” around the ship – something fun for kids and adults to find, share and hide. We even hid a few ourselves! As with many things, folks went a bit overboard (no pun intended), bringing dozens of ducks on at a time and hiding them in places that posed safety challenges.

"We’ve also heard some younger guests (especially teens) were throwing ducks into places where it was difficult even for crew to retrieve. It’s sad but understandable to see this fun tradition come under scrutiny based on the behavior of some guests."

Before you decide whether or not to participate as you plan your next cruise, let’s unpack the history of this cruise ducks mania.